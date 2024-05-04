Black and white of skin

For centuries, the allure of fair skin has driven the widespread popularity of skin whitening. Linked to notions of beauty, success, and social standing, the preference for lighter skin reflects entrenched beliefs ingrained in society. This deep-seated colourism compels individuals to pursue skin lightening treatments and products, despite potential health risks, driven by societal pressures to conform to narrow beauty ideals.

Why is your skin tone darker?

Exposure to the sun’s UV rays and environmental pollutants like diesel exhaust particles (DEP) can trigger an overproduction of melanin, leading to hyperpigmentation and darker skin. India, renowned for its pollution levels, faces significant health and aesthetic repercussions. Pollution exacerbates hyperpigmentation, leaving many grappling with stubborn dark spots and uneven skin tone.

What is your natural skin colour?

The prevailing notion in the beauty industry that one can alter their natural skin tone to match arbitrary standards is fundamentally flawed. According to this industry standard, the true shade of one’s skin can only be discerned from areas less exposed to the sun, such as behind the ears, rather than from areas prone to tanning like the chest, midriff, or forearm.

The majority of individuals in our country, regardless of their geographical origin, fall within skin classification types 4 or 5, indicating higher melanin levels. Therefore, efforts to drastically lighten skin are not only futile but also risk detrimental effects on health.

What is Glutathione?

Glutathione, available in various forms like injections, tablets, sublingual, and patches, is heralded as a solution for skin lightening. Naturally produced by the liver, glutathione serves pivotal roles in the body’s antioxidant defense system, tissue repair, immune support, and anti- aging effects. However, aging leads to diminished glutathione levels, contributing to signs of aging such as pigmentation, wrinkles, and sagging skin. Recently, it has been touted as a miraculous remedy for skin lightening and treating hyperpigmentation, particularly in individuals with darker skin tones.

Creating awareness

The proliferation of unethical marketing and sales tactics for skin-lightening products, particularly online and over the counter, is deeply concerning. Many of these products contain harmful ingredients like steroids, hydroquinone, and glutathione injections. Prolonged use of such substances can lead to thinning of the skin, counterblast of pigmentation, kidney failure, and even an increased risk of skin cancer.

Healthier alternatives

Instead of turning to cosmetic interventions for skin whitening, achieving a luminous and even complexion can be attained through simple yet effective lifestyle practices. Prioritising a nutritious diet rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C helps combat sun-induced skin damage from within. Adequate hydration by consuming at least a gallon of water daily is crucial for skin health. Additionally, diligent application of sunscreen shields the skin from harmful UV rays. Ensuring restful sleep is paramount for skin rejuvenation. Nourishing night creams tailored to one’s skin type replenish moisture, and incorporating Vitamin C serum and berry extract-based ointments aids in reducing tanning. By adhering to these straightforward guidelines, individuals can achieve a brighter complexion holistically.

Anti Skin Allergy Specialist & Consultant Dermatologist at Max Hospital Saket, Delhi