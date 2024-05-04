Product Review - Lip Service

Though I love wearing matte lipsticks, it’s really difficult finding a product that is not only long-lasting but also hydrating. I recently came across Truly Yours, Liquid Matte Lipstick by a new brand, Prishé Beauty, and was quite happy with the result.

The product is weightless and presents a velvety texture. A single application was enough to get me through the day. The best part was that my lips did not crack or dry out. It claims to be infused with the nourishing properties of apricot oil and avocado oil for lip.

Both promise hydration and restoration. The product is also transfer-proof making it easier to wear it through the day. But the non-cakey formula gets my vote for perfect hydration. The product boasts six shades, which are well-suited for daytime wear and compliment the Indian skintone. All in all, a remarkable find, this.

Truly Yours, Liquid Matte Lipstick Price: Rs 1,099

Available: prishebeauty.in