Walking: The 10,000 steps myth

The idea that taking 10,000 steps a day is the key to good health has been ingrained in popular culture for years. Whether through fitness trackers or well-intentioned advice from health professionals, many of us strive to reach this magic number on a daily basis. There is a psychological component to it as well. Some people may think of 10,000 as a daunting number, which can be discouraging.

Some may become more obsessive and have anxious thoughts if they’re not hitting that number during their daily movement. It’s possible to become fixated on hitting numbers and metrics, which can hurt rather than help you.

The myth of 10,000 steps a day has perpetuated the misconception that it is the ultimate benchmark for good health. However, it’s crucial to understand that health is a complex interplay of various factors, including diet, sleep, stress management, and physical activity.

While we’ve all collectively decided that it is the ideal daily number to hit, where did it even come from? Who decided this was the number we needed to strive for? More importantly, what if it’s a myth entirely?

Origins

● The 10,000 steps goal started in Japan in the 1960s

● A marketing campaign for a pedometer popularised the idea

● The number was chosen because it was catchy and simple

What do experts suggest

● Simply counting steps does not matter

● Consider setting personal fitness and health goals

● Real benefit comes from many factors

● Fitness levels and needs vary significantly

● Intensity of your physical activity is important

● Being sedentary for long hours can have adverse effects

How to add more steps to your routine

● Start small

● Take the stairs

● Walk with your dog in the park

● Walk to your grocery store

● Listen to music or a podcast while walking

● Break up your walks

● Don’t get all your steps in one long walk

How many steps are really needed?

● Generally anything below 4000 steps is considered low

● Your age, health factors and fitness goals determine your step-goals.

● There are four levels of aerobic activity

Inactive: No physical activity involved besides basic movement

Insufficiently active: When someone does a moderate amount of exercise. Less than 150 minutes per week or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise.

Active: Someone doing 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week.

Highly active: When someone does more than 300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise.

Best time to walk everyday

● There’s no one-size-fits-all answer

● It depends on your unique schedule

● Experts suggest the timings don’t really matter

● Your walks should complement your life