Skin Streaming: The trend of simplifying one's beauty routine
What is Skin Streaming?
As the name suggests, this trend advocates streamlining one’s skincare routine to using only three or four essential products. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, founder and medical director of pan-India clinic chain ISAAC Luxe, endorses the trend. “It is led by the desire for simplicity in skincare routines, the increasing focus on sustainability and reducing waste, and the need to save time and money. Many people find using fewer products helps them maintain consistency in their routines, which can lead to better results,” she says.
The Simple System
If you are keen to try the trend, Dr Aruna Purohit, an Ayurvedic doctor from the skincare brand Kama Ayurveda’s team, recommends a few basic steps to include in your routine. Use a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, oil, makeup, and impurities without stripping the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Follow it up with a good moisturiser to keep the skin hydrated, soft, and supple. Don’t forget sunscreen to prevent premature aging, sunburn, and skin cancer. Regularly exfoliate to remove dead skin cells, unclog pores, and promote cell turnover for smoother, brighter skin. “These essential products form the foundation of a basic skincare routine and should not be compromised on,” she says.
The Best Stuff
Choose a gentle cleanser. An oil-based one works well for heavier makeup days and a simple clarifying one can be used on a daily basis. You may also opt for a gentle exfoliating cleanser with ingredients like lactic or glycolic acid that will strip away the dead skin cells without being too abrasive on the skin. A good serum plays multiple roles as it repairs the skin while also moisturising it, or you can simply use a good moisturiser. Finally, sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30 is a must for daily protection against UV damage.
Advantages of Skin Streaming
There are numerous benefits to this skincare trend. Using fewer products makes the process easier to follow and less time-consuming. It is cost-effective as you can invest in multi-purpose products or focus just on essentials instead of spending on unnecessary items. There is reduced risk of skin irritation due to overloading or playing with ingredients that don’t suit you.
The Downside
The lack of specialised treatment in case of specific skincare concerns like acne, hyperpigmentation, or ageing signs that require targeted products, is a major drawback of skinstreaming. Indore-based dermatologist Dr Shikha Mandloi says: “Not all skincare concerns may be effectively addressed through skin streaming alone, necessitating the use of additional treatments or products. There is always a risk of adverse reactions, particularly for individuals with sensitive skin. It is essential to consult a professional to ensure the routine is appropriate for your skin type and concerns.”