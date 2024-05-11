Skin Streaming: The trend of simplifying one's beauty routine

The Best Stuff

Choose a gentle cleanser. An oil-based one works well for heavier makeup days and a simple clarifying one can be used on a daily basis. You may also opt for a gentle exfoliating cleanser with ingredients like lactic or glycolic acid that will strip away the dead skin cells without being too abrasive on the skin. A good serum plays multiple roles as it repairs the skin while also moisturising it, or you can simply use a good moisturiser. Finally, sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30 is a must for daily protection against UV damage.

Advantages of Skin Streaming

There are numerous benefits to this skincare trend. Using fewer products makes the process easier to follow and less time-consuming. It is cost-effective as you can invest in multi-purpose products or focus just on essentials instead of spending on unnecessary items. There is reduced risk of skin irritation due to overloading or playing with ingredients that don’t suit you.

The Downside

The lack of specialised treatment in case of specific skincare concerns like acne, hyperpigmentation, or ageing signs that require targeted products, is a major drawback of skinstreaming. Indore-based dermatologist Dr Shikha Mandloi says: “Not all skincare concerns may be effectively addressed through skin streaming alone, necessitating the use of additional treatments or products. There is always a risk of adverse reactions, particularly for individuals with sensitive skin. It is essential to consult a professional to ensure the routine is appropriate for your skin type and concerns.”