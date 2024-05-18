Product Review - Icky and Sticky

A mascara, of course, adds an edge to nicely done eyes, but they can also elevate a no make-up face, by defining your lashes subtly and making the eyes look bigger and bolder. The first and foremost thing I look for when I am mascara hunting is that it is not clumpy, which essentially means the liquid cannot be too thick. It should be able to coat each lash evenly, making the makeup look natural. The other thing about a good mascara is that it never bleeds.

Unfortunately, the TYPE Beauty Lash Out Lengthening Mascara fails on all fronts. Because it promises lengthened lashes, the fluid is sticky, like the one used in peel-off eyeliners. But as the product accumulates on lash ends to make them seem longer, it gets clumpy, weighs down the lashes and has negligible curling effect.

And it bleeds even if you only apply them on your upper lashes. My under eyes were dotted black within an hour of application. The only thing that’s great about this product is its bright, neon-coloured packaging of pink and orange. It will definitely draw attention if you pull it out of your purse at a party, so will your eyes, but for different reasons.

TYPE Beauty Lash Out Lengthening Mascara Price: Rs 699

Available: online