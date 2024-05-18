The glutathione trick to anti-ageing
Glutathione is a powerful antioxidant, naturally produced by the body, consisting of three amino acids: cysteine, glutamine, and glycine. Its primary function is to help neutralise free radicals, which are harmful molecules that can damage cells and contribute to ageing and disease.
In the realm of skincare, glutathione is gaining popularity for its potential to lighten and brighten the skin.
What are the benefits of glutathione?
1. The perfect glowing skin
Glutathione serves as the ultimate guardian of your skin’s well-being, assuming the role of Master and Commander Antioxidant in your skincare regimen. Its remarkable ability to eliminate toxins from your body lays the foundation for a clearer, more radiant complexion.
2. Reduced tanning and sun damage
Glutathione, with its persuasive antioxidant properties, emerges as a formidable shield against the detrimental impacts of the sun’s UV rays. These rays not only induce tanning but also accelerates the onset of premature ageing and inflict damage on skin cells. Through its role as a neutraliser of highly reactive UV ray molecules, glutathion effectively mitigates tanning and safeguards your skin from the prolonged effects of sun exposure.
3. Skin repair and anti-ageing
Glutathione’s reputation for skin repair and anti-aging prowess is well-deserved, particularly due to its pivotal role in collagen synthesis. Collagen, crucial for maintaining skin elasticity, receives a boost from glutathione, ensuring a smoother and more youthful complexion. Moreover, glutathione’s anti-aging properties extend beyond collagen synthesis, actively combating various signs of aging such as acne, crow’s feet, and wrinkles.
4. Pigmentation takes a backseat
Glutathione’s remarkable ability to diminish pigmentation and dark spots is a standout feature in skincare. By inhibiting melanin production, which can often accumulate unevenly and result in hyperpigmentation, glutathione actively addresses this concern.
Its interference with melanin production promotes an even skin tone, effectively reducing the appearance of dark spots and promoting a more uniform complexion. The specifics: costs, dosage and the right way to administer.
The cost per session for glutathione injections typically ranges from Rupees 6,000 to 12,000, varying based on the dosage strength. It is important to note that regular kidney function tests (KFTs) are necessary after every 8 to 10 shots of glutathione to ensure your body can safely handle the injections. Determining the correct dosage depends on your weight, with the recommended range falling between 10 to 20 mg/kg. To optimise absorption and effectiveness, it is advisable to divide the glutathione dose into smaller injections.
With the growing popularity of glutathione in skincare, several issues have come to light. As always, it is crucial to consult with your dermatologist to verify the appropriate dosage, administration method, and overall suitability of glutathione injections for your specific needs and health profile before proceeding with any treatment. Here are a few important things you need to keep in mind.
1. Kidney function check
Regular monitoring of kidney function is essential for individuals undergoing glutathione injections. Before administering glutathione injections, it is crucial to determine the appropriate dosage based on individual factors and conduct a kidney function test to assess the suitability of the treatment.
2. Don’t purchase injections online
Purchasing glutathione injections online may seem convenient, but it is not without risks. While intravenous administration is considered the most effective method, buying injections from e-commerce platforms carries several uncertainties.
Anti Skin Allergy Specialist & Consultant Dermatologist at Max Hospital Saket, Delhi