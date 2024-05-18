The glutathione trick to anti-ageing

Glutathione is a powerful antioxidant, naturally produced by the body, consisting of three amino acids: cysteine, glutamine, and glycine. Its primary function is to help neutralise free radicals, which are harmful molecules that can damage cells and contribute to ageing and disease.

In the realm of skincare, glutathione is gaining popularity for its potential to lighten and brighten the skin.

What are the benefits of glutathione?

1. The perfect glowing skin

Glutathione serves as the ultimate guardian of your skin’s well-being, assuming the role of Master and Commander Antioxidant in your skincare regimen. Its remarkable ability to eliminate toxins from your body lays the foundation for a clearer, more radiant complexion.

2. Reduced tanning and sun damage

Glutathione, with its persuasive antioxidant properties, emerges as a formidable shield against the detrimental impacts of the sun’s UV rays. These rays not only induce tanning but also accelerates the onset of premature ageing and inflict damage on skin cells. Through its role as a neutraliser of highly reactive UV ray molecules, glutathion effectively mitigates tanning and safeguards your skin from the prolonged effects of sun exposure.

3. Skin repair and anti-ageing

Glutathione’s reputation for skin repair and anti-aging prowess is well-deserved, particularly due to its pivotal role in collagen synthesis. Collagen, crucial for maintaining skin elasticity, receives a boost from glutathione, ensuring a smoother and more youthful complexion. Moreover, glutathione’s anti-aging properties extend beyond collagen synthesis, actively combating various signs of aging such as acne, crow’s feet, and wrinkles.