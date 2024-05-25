DIY another day

Some of these DIY (do it yourself) tests have become so popular that they are now a routine part of everyday health. Home pregnancy tests, for instance, detect the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin (a chemical created by trophoblast tissue, typically found in early embryos and which will eventually be part of the placenta) in urine, swiftly confirming pregnancy.

Similarly, UTI tests quickly identify symptoms, aiding those with recurrent UTIs. Ovulation Prediction Kits assist in tracking ovulation, supporting conception efforts, and diabetes and blood pressure tests provide crucial health insights, particularly for symptomatic or high-risk individuals.

“Recently, home tests like HPV (human papillomavirus) self-collection kits have enhanced screening accessibility, especially for those uncomfortable with traditional Pap smears, detecting high-risk HPV strains linked to cervical cancer,” says Dr Singhal.

But while there are benefits offered by DIY testing, there are significant concerns to consider too. For instance, a 2023 study in Australia, published in BMJ Open, revealed that only 11 per cent of direct-to-consumer tests that were advertised online were likely to benefit consumers. On the other hand, a UK study published in the British Journal of General Practice in 2018 found that self-test kits often fail to meet accuracy claims by manufacturers. Sarah Diaz’s experience underscores these complexities.

The 35-year-old media professional from Mumbai had been feeling unusually tired and experiencing unexplained weight gain for several months. Taking a friend’s advice, she purchased a self-test kit for thyroid function, which showed that her thyroid hormone levels were within the normal range. When her symptoms persisted, Sarah decided to consult a healthcare provider. “After undergoing comprehensive testing, I was diagnosed with hypothyroidism, a condition where the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones,” she says. The misdiagnosis from the self-test had led to delayed treatment, and affected her quality of life.

The medical community, too, has raised concerns regarding transparency, consent, and evidence of benefits for tests such as those for HIV, Hepatitis B (HBsAg) and STIs. Dr Gayatri Deshpande, head of the department of gynaecology and obstetrics at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, strongly advises against conducting these tests at home without professional supervision due to varying accuracy levels. “False positives in certain tests may cause unnecessary panic and lead to harmful self-medication."

Proper interpretation often also requires professional guidance, which may not be available at home. It is important to consult a healthcare provider to ensure accurate testing, diagnosis, and treatment,” says Dr Deshpande.

In conclusion, it is essential to exercise caution before purchasing any self-test kit.

Ask yourself these questions

Do I really need this test?

Would my GP recommend this test?

Is this a good quality test?

Do I need a follow-up?

Expert advice

1. Assess whether you’re experiencing clear symptoms or have identifiable risk factors. Otherwise, you might be spending money unnecessarily.

2. Consult your general practitioner (GP) to determine if the test aligns with your symptoms or risk factors. Your GP can provide valuable insights.

3. Evaluate the test for signs of sensitivity and specificity to ensure accurate results. Quality matters when it comes to self-testing.

4. Consider the need for follow-up after taking the test. Understanding potential next steps or further evaluations can be crucial for your health journey.

By addressing these questions, you can make more informed decisions about self-testing and ensure that you prioritise your health and well-being.