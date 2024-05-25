Mindfulness, the Ayurveda way

Ayurveda has always considered the mind as a basic functional element of human beings that has to be maintained in full vigour. A swastha (healthy) individual has prasanna (joyous) aatma (awareness), indriya (senses), and mana (mind). For a common man, the mind is a conglomeration of thoughts and emotions. Only when the mind loses its identity and becomes one with the aatma can one experience peace.

But, how will the mind lose its identity? It can happen when awareness becomes manifested existentially, meaning that the individual is aware beyond thoughts and emotions. It is this state that everyone intends to reach for a joyous life. Mental well-being should not be something that we must try hard to achieve but it generally has to be our way of life. This is the fundamental principle that Ayurveda puts forward.

HOW TO ACHIEVE MENTAL EQUIPOISE

Spouting loads of theory can be easy. Practically, however, achieving mental equipoise is something that everyone needs to understand. Anasakthi Yogam, the commentary on Bhagavat Geetha by Gandhiji, speaks volumes in two words: anaasakthi (detached existence) and yoga( union). Any activity or relationship can come to life only through the union of two factors: thoughts and ideology. But that union should happen with a balanced sense of attachment. But we need to practice it consciously. This would bring us to a state of living with awareness.

ROLE OF PRANAYAMA

The manomaya kosha (the layer of mind) and pranamaya kosha (the layer of vital energy) is considered to exist adjacent to each other in the panchakosha theory put forth by the Yogashastra. Hence, controlling the breath which represents the prana vayu (vital energy) helps in controlling the mind. Regular practice of simple anulom-vilom pranayam at least for 10-15 minutes would bring a lot of changes to our state of mind making it calmer, quieter and peaceful.