Women treated unfairly when they complain of pains, says Lancet report

NEW DELHI: Women have a greater burden of painful conditions, including low back pain, headache disorders, and other musculoskeletal disorders, compared with men, but despite that millions of women globally find that their chronic pain remains untreated, says a report in The Lancet.

The article published in The Lancet Rheumatology said that medical gaslighting of women's pain has a long history.

Medical gaslighting - when a patient feels that their symptoms are inappropriately dismissed as minor or primarily psychological by a healthcare professional - can have detrimental effects, from increasing morbidity and mortality, to symptom distress and worsening mental health.