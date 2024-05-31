NIMHANS bags WHO award for health promotion

NEW DELHI: NIMHANS, Bengaluru, an institute of national importance under the Union Health Ministry, has been awarded the prestigious Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion for 2024 by WHO.

The award established in 2019 by the World Health Organisation (WHO), recognises individuals, institutions and/or government or non-government organisations that have demonstrated remarkable contributions to health promotion.

Congratulating the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, for the award, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said it is "a recognition of India's efforts in inclusive health care."

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra also congratulated NIMHANS and expressed his happiness at the recognition of India's efforts and pioneering work in the field of mental health.

"We are immensely proud to receive the prestigious Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion at this juncture of our institutional journey," said NIMHANS Director Dr Pratima Murthy.

"This award is not only a recognition of our past and present achievements but also a validation to the enduring legacy and vision that has guided NIMHANS since its inception. It reinforces our resolve to continue our mission of promoting mental health and wellbeing, making a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve," she said.

According to a health ministry statement, the award is a testament to NIMHANS' dedication and outstanding contributions to promoting mental health and well-being.

"NIMHANS has been at the forefront of mental health and neurosciences, championing innovative approaches to research, education, and patient care," it said.

The institute has been instrumental in initiating and implementing avant-garde mental health programs that address the needs of diverse populations.

Its efforts in integrating mental health care into general health care, developing community-based strategies, and pioneering digital health interventions have been recognized globally, the ministry added.

The accolade comes at a time when the Institute is celebrating 50 years of its formation and the 70th anniversary of its precursor, the All India Institute of Mental Health (AIIMH).

"As NIMHANS marks the dual milestone, the award holds special significance, highlighting the Institute's rich legacy and continuous evolution in the field of mental health and neurosciences," the statement added.

India has made major strides in the field of mental health in recent times. Mental Health Units are supported in almost all districts of the country today through the National Health Mission.

India's national tele-mental health helpline, Tele MANAS, which was launched on 10th Oct 2022 also recently achieved the landmark of having handled 10 lakh calls.