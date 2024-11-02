Fitness guide for the Aircrew

Working in aviation can be challenging. Life at high altitudes comes with unique pressures—from erratic schedules, long hours, and time zone shifts to high-stress environments that can impact physical and mental well-being. Let’s find out with essential, actionable tips to keep you feeling your best at 30,000 feet and beyond.

Understanding Key Health Risks for Aircrew: Common issues for pilots, flight attendants, and crew include dehydration, blood clotting, disrupted circadian rhythms, hormonal imbalances, and elevated mental stress. High-altitude conditions and erratic schedules put additional strain on the body, leading to fatigue, digestive issues, and compromised immunity.

Combating Dehydration: It is a frequent issue for aircrews due to the low humidity levels and cabin pressure on flights, which can lead to symptoms like bloating, fatigue, and even cognitive decline. Combating dehydration starts with regular water intake; aim to sip water throughout the flight and prioritise hydrating beverages such as coconut water, which replenishes electrolytes. Foods rich in water, like fruits and vegetables, also support hydration.

Preventing Blood Clots and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT): Long hours of sitting on flights can put crew members at risk of blood clots and DVT, but small adjustments make a big difference. Compression socks are a great ally, with studies showing they improve circulation and cut DVT risk. Move as much as possible—ankle circles, calf stretches, and short walks are easy ways to keep your blood flowing.