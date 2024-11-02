Getting an earful during Diwali

Diwali is not just a festival of lights. It is also the festival of sound. This is when crackers assault the eardrums the most. Noise, in excess, unless you are raging to electro or techno spun by a DJ high on Ecstacy is a bummer; it is the distracting agent of interruption, messes with your sleep, and puts you in a bad mood.

Up go stress levels. Noise cancelling earphones would be a good solution, but what if the noise is coming from somewhere inside your ears? It is tinnitus—the sensation of a constant ringing sound in the ear without an external source. Every year after Diwali, there is an alarming rise in the number of tinnitus cases.

Tinnitus noise can vary in loudness. It can be roaring, hissing, swishing, rustling or clicking. It often gets worse when the background noise is low; which makes your chances of falling asleep in a quiet room is low. Tinnitus mostly affects one ear, but don't bet your earplugs on it; it can ring in both ears.

Research suggests the prevalence of this noisy phenom is at about 6.7 per cent among the Indian adult population. Dr Anand Kumar Gupta, HOD & Senior Consultant-ENT, Head & Neck Surgery, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad says, “Tinnitus is a symptom and not a disease. We should primarily try finding out the root cause of the symptom.

Only then we can treat the patient. Approximately 20-30 patients visit me every month complaining of tinnitus. Some of the patients also suffer from partial hearing loss. The symptoms for tinnitus might go unnoticed for a very long time.” Doctors advice: don't turn a deaf ear to it.