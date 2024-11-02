Product Review - A Pop of Colour

This festive season, I treated myself to Lamior’s Bouncy Jelly Lip & Cheek Stain. The product checks my two most important markers—it is long-lasting and is hydrating.

Many a times you come across cheek blushes and stains that leave the skin looking dry. It kills the entire mood. Like me, if you are using the product through the day, you need it to be hydrating.

And, of course, long-lasting. After all, who has the time in their busy schedule to take time off and reapply makeup? The cheek stain leaves a nice flushed look without being too much in your face. If you want it to be a burst of colour, feel free to apply a good amount.

Your skin will just soak it up. Also, as a lip stain it is simply wonderful. It makes for the perfect pout and that too with minimal application. My only grouse is that it is not transfer-proof.

So if you sipping a drink, it would leave an ugly imprint on the rim of the glass. But I simply love the jelly-like texture!

Lamior’s Bouncy Jelly Lip & Cheek Stain Price: Rs 1,125

Available: lamior.com