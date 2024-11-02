The pearlescent touch
If your knowledge about beauty and skincare is restricted to hyaluronic, salicylic acid and niacinamide, it’s time to go a step further. Say hello to pearlescent pigments—these mica- based powders offer enhanced effects, lending a shimmery, dewy finish. The pearlescent pigment market is poised for steady growth, and is likely to surpass a valuation of USD 5,544.7 million by 2033, owing to how it has revolutionised the way new- age consumers perceive beauty and appearance, besides being an eco-friendly, dermatologically-tested substitute to toxic and synthetic counterparts.
“Pearlescent products stand out due to their ability to deliver an immediate, bright glow, which is a big reason for their popularity. Compared to synthetic alternatives, they are considered more skin-friendly and sustainable. They appeal especially to consumers who prioritise both aesthetics and environmental consciousness,” says Dr Mikki Singh, a dermatologist and cosmetologist, founder and director of Bodycraft Clinics. However, Singh asserts it’s important to note that their benefits are primarily cosmetic.
The glow from within
Largely driven by the growing demand for the radiance that beauty enthusiasts seek, pearlescent beauty products are becoming quite popular on social media. Beauty influencers are mostly focusing on dewy, healthy-looking skin, rather than heavy makeup or matte finishes. One of the biggest plusses of pearlescent products is that they are not just used for enhancing looks, but may have moisturising properties too.
“They often contain humectants like glycerine or hyaluronic acid, which help in maintaining the skin barrier. Many pearlescent products are marketed as multi-functional as some pearlescent primers or moisturisers can be used as both skincare and makeup, giving you a dewy finish while also treating your skin,” says Dr Akanksha Singh Cornuit, aesthetic physician and founder of ProMed Aesthetics.
What about younger adults?
While the skin looks brighter and more iridescent upon application; Dr Kiran Sethi, MD, and founder of IsyaDerm suggests young adults to tread with caution while picking up a pearlescent-infused buy. “If you end up buying pigments that are a tad too light, you can look chalky. Some of these pigments really do work, but some don’t or the wrong colours are used. It’s not makeup and often its mica-based, which is natural,” advises Sethi.
For the majority of consumers, these products are safe and well-tolerated. However, as with any skincare product, there is a chance of mild reactions, especially for people with very sensitive.
What makes it different?
Pearlescent pigments are widely used as variety of cosmetics, including eye, lip and cheek makeup owing to its rich texture and depth. “The primary advantage of using high-quality pigments and tools is longevity—the effects of permanent makeup can last 2-3 years with proper care.
These products also offer natural-looking results, are hypoallergenic, and minimise the risk of adverse reactions,” opines Elora Jena, makeup expert and founder of Elora’s PMU. While there are myriad plusses to using pearlescent-rich products, the potential downside is that touch-ups may be needed over time as pigments can fade based on skin type, sun exposure, and lifestyle habits.