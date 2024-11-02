The pearlescent touch

If your knowledge about beauty and skincare is restricted to hyaluronic, salicylic acid and niacinamide, it’s time to go a step further. Say hello to pearlescent pigments—these mica- based powders offer enhanced effects, lending a shimmery, dewy finish. The pearlescent pigment market is poised for steady growth, and is likely to surpass a valuation of USD 5,544.7 million by 2033, owing to how it has revolutionised the way new- age consumers perceive beauty and appearance, besides being an eco-friendly, dermatologically-tested substitute to toxic and synthetic counterparts.

“Pearlescent products stand out due to their ability to deliver an immediate, bright glow, which is a big reason for their popularity. Compared to synthetic alternatives, they are considered more skin-friendly and sustainable. They appeal especially to consumers who prioritise both aesthetics and environmental consciousness,” says Dr Mikki Singh, a dermatologist and cosmetologist, founder and director of Bodycraft Clinics. However, Singh asserts it’s important to note that their benefits are primarily cosmetic.

The glow from within

Largely driven by the growing demand for the radiance that beauty enthusiasts seek, pearlescent beauty products are becoming quite popular on social media. Beauty influencers are mostly focusing on dewy, healthy-looking skin, rather than heavy makeup or matte finishes. One of the biggest plusses of pearlescent products is that they are not just used for enhancing looks, but may have moisturising properties too.