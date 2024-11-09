Combating allergies with immunotherapy

Dealing with allergies is a lot like having a song stuck in your head that you didn’t want—yet here you are, enduring it. Whether you’re battling your way through a pollen-filled season with constant sneezing or trying to soothe that mysterious rash, allergies seem to appear without an invitation.

The truth is, your body is just being overly sensitive to substances it doesn’t recognise, and that reaction is what we refer to as an allergy. So, what’s the scoop on skin allergies, and how does immunotherapy come to the rescue like a superhero?

What is immunotherapy?

It is a perfect remedy to your body's excessive reactions. Essentially, you’re introduced to minuscule amounts of the allergen (yes, the very culprit that’s been causing you trouble), and gradually, your immune system learns that it’s not so threatening. Over time, it stops overreacting altogether—no more itching, redness, or unexpected rashes. In some cases, individuals even find they can forgo their allergy medications entirely.

Immunotherapy isn’t a universal solution. It's far more customised than your Spotify playlist. The approach is determined by how frequently you experience allergy episodes and the duration of your struggles with them. Some individuals have endured these issues for many years, and standard treatments like antihistamines or steroids might merely mask the symptoms. However, if you neglect to address the underlying cause, that allergy is bound to return, often more intense than before—imagine a horror movie antagonist who refuses to stay defeated.