Combating allergies with immunotherapy
Dealing with allergies is a lot like having a song stuck in your head that you didn’t want—yet here you are, enduring it. Whether you’re battling your way through a pollen-filled season with constant sneezing or trying to soothe that mysterious rash, allergies seem to appear without an invitation.
The truth is, your body is just being overly sensitive to substances it doesn’t recognise, and that reaction is what we refer to as an allergy. So, what’s the scoop on skin allergies, and how does immunotherapy come to the rescue like a superhero?
What is immunotherapy?
It is a perfect remedy to your body's excessive reactions. Essentially, you’re introduced to minuscule amounts of the allergen (yes, the very culprit that’s been causing you trouble), and gradually, your immune system learns that it’s not so threatening. Over time, it stops overreacting altogether—no more itching, redness, or unexpected rashes. In some cases, individuals even find they can forgo their allergy medications entirely.
Immunotherapy isn’t a universal solution. It's far more customised than your Spotify playlist. The approach is determined by how frequently you experience allergy episodes and the duration of your struggles with them. Some individuals have endured these issues for many years, and standard treatments like antihistamines or steroids might merely mask the symptoms. However, if you neglect to address the underlying cause, that allergy is bound to return, often more intense than before—imagine a horror movie antagonist who refuses to stay defeated.
Skin Allergy Prick Test: It is used to identify the substances that are causing your allergic reactions. We assess for as many as 210 different allergens and your body will show a response to the ones it dislikes.
The nurse will prepare a small section of your arm by marking and cleaning it, apply the allergens, and then gently prick the skin to observe any reactions. If your immune system reacts negatively, you’ll develop a small elevated bump known as a wheal, indicating an allergy. The entire test lasts around 45 to 50 minutes, and after a half-hour, we will check the reactions again to finalise the results.
What about home injections?
Once we determine the ideal dosage for you, you’ll start administering a weekly injection at home—don’t worry, it's just as simple as insulin shots. After just a month or two, you should begin to see a decrease in flare-ups, and by three months, you might be able to completely stop taking those antihistamines. In rare instances, it could take 10 to 12 months, but here’s the positive note: every patient has experienced improvements.
Many individuals depend on blood tests to identify allergies, but here’s the truth—these tests aren't always reliable. In India, nearly everyone’s immune system is on high alert due to pollution. So, even if your blood test reveals elevated IgE levels, it could just be your body signaling, “I’m overwhelmed!” This is why I advocate for skin prick tests, which are much more effective in assessing immediate reactions.
Moreover, many of us are unknowingly dealing with issues like lactose intolerance. Blood tests might not catch this. Take it from someone who’s had to skip that delicious frothy cappuccino—sometimes, it’s essential to pay attention to what your body is telling you, even if the test results suggest otherwise.
Anti-Skin Allergy Specialist & Dermatologist at Centre for Skin and Hair Pvt Ltd, Defence Colony, Delhi