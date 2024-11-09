Getting dirty with it
Some influencers on social media are encouraging people to eat dirt. Yes, you read that right. They claim that consuming dirt offers a wide range of health benefits, from improving gut health and reducing acne to preventing wrinkles, reversing signs of ageing, and even lowering body fat.
An online community known as “crunchers”, particularly in the USA, is advocating for eating dirt as a remedy for various health issues. Fertility and hormone coach Stephanie Adler has fuelled this trend on TikTok, claiming soil is rich in beneficial minerals. Multiple users online are testifying how much they enjoy eating dirt.
But are such claims firmly grounded in scientific evidence? We need to dig deep before jumping on the dirt bandwagon.
Proponents of this trend argue that just a teaspoon of organic soil contains more microorganisms than the entire human population on Earth. According to a 2019 publication in the journal Microorganisms, researchers discovered that soil plays a significant role in shaping the human gut microbiome, which comprises trillions of microorganisms essential for our overall well-being. Additionally, some experts believe that our ancestors may have practiced geophagy (the practice of eating Earth) as a way to supplement their nutrient-poor local diets and detoxify their bodies.
The role of bacteria
Different bacteria play unique roles in the gastrointestinal tract. There is also evidence that human microbiomes have gotten less diverse over the years, potentially due to the consumption of processed food with preservatives and the use of antibiotics.
However, isn’t the abundance of microorganisms the very reason we usually avoid eating dirt in the first place? In other words, the problem with eating dirt is- it is dirty! Given the high level of contamination in our soil, eating dirt might not be safe. Contaminated soil can cause severe health issues. The presence of pathogens and heavy metals can affect the liver and kidneys.
Senior nutritional therapist and wellness coach Divya Suhaney says, the urge to eat substances like clay, chalk, or mud, may indicate a nutritional deficiency. A thorough blood test can help identify any deficiencies, which can then be addressed with proper supplementation,” Meanwhile, E-commerce giants like Amazon and Etsy are now selling edible clay and soil products. These dirt-based snacks come in different forms, from powders to clay chunks, and cost anywhere from `900 to `2,500 based on their quality and packaging.
The safety question
Sutirtha Sengupta, clinical nutritionist and gut-health expert explains, “Eating dirt, or geophagy, is an ancient practice observed across many cultures, often for its perceived health benefits. Yet, modern science warns against it due to significant health risks. While the gut microbiome may benefit from exposure to certain microbes, eating soil poses significant risks of harmful pathogens like parasites, bacteria, and viruses.” The concern with “edible” dirt is that it may be difficult to tell how safe these products are for consumption.
The manufacturers don’t always explain the kind of testing that has been performed and what regulations and safety standards have been followed. Moreover, most of the health claims about eating dirt stretch or misinterpret bits and pieces of the existing scientific evidence. Hence, more studies are needed to verify the safety and efficacy of eating dirt before believing the claims on social media.