Product Review: Supple lips on the go

With winters just round the corner, you will be using that lip balm a bit too often, and then the lipstick topped with the gloss. If you think carrying a bunch of makeup, and that too just for lips is too much work, Flurth’s lip kits are the solution you have been asking for.

In its three-in-one box format, its AM Lip Moisturizing Trio offers a tube each of lip oil, lip balm and tinted lip balm, giving you the option of keeping things casual to amp it up a look with a single product.

A similar PM Lip Repair and Restore Trio has a lip peel, and a lip mask along with an overnight lip balm. Two products, in these kits, however, deserve a special mention. First is the lip oil, which can fix horribly chapped lips in a single use.

Consistent use also helps in de-pigmentation, leaving you with supple pink lips just after a week. Their lip mask is equally effective. Use it after applying the lip peel on clean lips, which you have to wipe out after three to five minutes.

Unlike other lip masks in the market, this has a light consistency, and is not uncomfortable when kept overnight. The following morning, when you wipe away the wax like residue, your lips will be soft like never before.

PM Lip Repair and Restore Trio Price: Rs 1,450

AM Lip Moisturizing Trio Price: Rs 1,450

Available: Online