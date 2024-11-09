The palatable make-up palette
A freshly brewed mocha can be a mood lifter on a bad day. But, what if your favourite on-the-go coffee and that oh-so-big baguette are inspiring the make-up you wear? The trends this season may remind you of the food you order at a pretty café in the nearby street. Make-up enthusiasts are hungry for the tempting flavours the beauty world has to offer. But how did this begin?
The history between food and makeup can be traced back for thousands of years. One of the earliest recorded instances of using food in makeup was when ancient Egyptians created Kohl, a dark eyeliner popularised by Cleopatra, often made using galena (a lead-based mineral) mixed with other ingredients like burnt almonds, copper ore, and ash.
Ancient Rome and Greece also used berries as lip and cheek stains, while Ancient China and the Edo Period in Japan saw rice powder as a common cosmetic ingredient used to achieve a pale complexion. Often tied to rituals, ceremonies, and cultural traditions, various indigenous cultures around the world used natural pigments from plants, fruits, and minerals to create decorative body paint and makeup.
So, the rich history between beauty products and food has led to cosmetic brands notice how marketable naming products after food can be. Here are some of the trends this season:
Glazed donut nails
A classic glazed donut can never go wrong and neither would a trend inspired by it go out of fashion. For a more sweet, sugary, and sheer look, glazed donut nails might be the way to go. They feature a glossy and indulgent surface that resembles the delicacy it is named for.
To get the glazed donut nail look, you can follow these steps:
● Prepare nails: Start by prepping your nails to receive polish.
● Apply base coat: Do this to protect your nails and help your manicure last longer.
● Apply polish: Apply a layer of white polish or a milky-white, shimmer-free hue.
● Add shimmer: Apply a nail powder to give your nails a glistening finish.
● Seal and smooth: Once the polish is dry, finish your manicure with cuticle oil and hand lotion.
Latte make-up
A latte can never be a bad choice during those frosty winter mornings and a makeup trend inspired by it will only add spice to the winter blues. The basic recipe for latte makeup includes highlighters on the points of your face, heavy bronzer to contour, along with a slight smokey eye and a matte finish. Here’s how you can create this look:
● Base: Start with a hydrating face primer and tinted moisturiser to prep your skin.
● Bronzer: Apply a bronzer to warm up your complexion. You can use a bronzer stick for a subtle contoured look.
● Blush: Add a touch of blush to give your skin a glow.
● Eyes: Choose your eye makeup style. For a glam look, you can use a darker brown eyeshadow in your crease, smudged brown eyeliner, and gold eyeshadow on your inner corner.
● Lips: Keep your lip colour neutral. You can also use a warm brown mascara to add definition to your lashes.
● Highlight: Add a shimmer to your cheekbones, nose, and above your cupid's bow
Blueberry milk nails
One of the most popular colours, blueberry milk nails are the perfect shade of creamy, pastel blue. They are the epitome of eye candy and are sure to catch everyone’s attention and pique their sweet tooth. Here’s how you can try this:
● Start with clean nails, and file them down to your desired nail shape.
● Next, pick your color. You can do a milky white base coat and top with the sheer blue or go bolder with a creamy light blue polish.
● Finally, seal it all with a top coat to ensure your manicure lasts.
Tomato girl make-up
You can call it essentially a no makeup-makeup trend. It is about finding a perfect hue which is not too bright and not too light. Skin is kept natural and dry with right rosy. The tomato girl look features a flushed complexion and vibrant glow. The idea is make your face look breezy. To achieve this look, you can follow these steps
● Base: Apply a glowing foundation or concealer to create a natural base.
● Bronzer: Apply cream bronzer to add warmth and a sun-kissed look.
● Blush: Apply a rosy-red blush to your cheeks and up towards your temples.
● Eyes: Keep eye makeup simple with a wash of neutral eyeshadow and a coat of mascara.
● Lips: Match your lips to the blush with a tomato red hue.