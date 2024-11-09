The palatable make-up palette

A freshly brewed mocha can be a mood lifter on a bad day. But, what if your favourite on-the-go coffee and that oh-so-big baguette are inspiring the make-up you wear? The trends this season may remind you of the food you order at a pretty café in the nearby street. Make-up enthusiasts are hungry for the tempting flavours the beauty world has to offer. But how did this begin?

The history between food and makeup can be traced back for thousands of years. One of the earliest recorded instances of using food in makeup was when ancient Egyptians created Kohl, a dark eyeliner popularised by Cleopatra, often made using galena (a lead-based mineral) mixed with other ingredients like burnt almonds, copper ore, and ash.

Ancient Rome and Greece also used berries as lip and cheek stains, while Ancient China and the Edo Period in Japan saw rice powder as a common cosmetic ingredient used to achieve a pale complexion. Often tied to rituals, ceremonies, and cultural traditions, various indigenous cultures around the world used natural pigments from plants, fruits, and minerals to create decorative body paint and makeup.

So, the rich history between beauty products and food has led to cosmetic brands notice how marketable naming products after food can be. Here are some of the trends this season: