All scrolling isn’t bad, unless...

While they may seem trivial, their appeal is rooted in psychology. Many of these videos trigger a phenomenon known as Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR), a tingling sensation that some people experience when exposed to specific sights or sounds. ASMR has been shown to help with relaxation and even improve sleep quality. A 2018 study in the PLOS ONE found that ASMR participants felt more relaxed after watching this type of content.

“These videos can help you escape from reality while allowing you to relax and recharge yourself for the day ahead. Just a few minutes of watching these videos can provide a sense of enjoyment and lower stress levels,” says Dr Sonal Anand psychiatrist Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

Some videos can also offer a sense of control in an often-chaotic world. “When the viewers watch someone quickly transform their untidy and messy house into a neat one, they get this feeling of comfort and control. It can help manage mental health problems like stress, anxiety, or depression.” says Dr Anand.

The National Institutes of Health has highlighted that exposure to natural environments, even virtual ones, improved overall mood, especially among young adults and senior citizens. “For those living in cities like Mumbai or Delhi, with limited access to nature, it can be a digital equivalent of a soothing experience,” says Sanjiv Chauhan, 74, based in Noida, who turned to virtual nature walks during the pandemic for mental peace and fitness.

Keeping the balance

However, not all content is created equal—endless consumption of negative news or highly curated social media feeds can have the opposite effect, leading to envy, anxiety, and fear of missing out (FOMO). This is where the idea of mindful consumption becomes important. Mindful scrolling means being deliberate about the content you choose, focusing on those that genuinely bring joy or relaxation.

Platforms like Instagram and YouTube use algorithms that show more of the content users engage with positively, which means that liking and saving uplifting videos can help create a feed that is more tailored to supporting well-being “Also, while these videos can help reduce momentary stress, they should not replace more effective mental health strategies such as sleep, exercise, or social interactions with family and friends,” says Dr Dandekar.

However, social media is also full of incendiary videos, graphic films on misogynistic violence, communal incitement, and plain lies. Experts recommend setting boundaries for social media usage. Experts suggest that finding a balance is key: enjoying digital moments without allowing them to replace real-world connections.experiences.