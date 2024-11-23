The great bottled hoax

In early October this year, Jitendra Pratap Singh, district magistrate at Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district saw a counterfeit water bottle labelled “Billseri” on his table during an official meeting. He immediately ordered a thorough probe and directed the food safety department in Baghpat to verify the authenticity of the mineral water bottles and take action. Upon investigation, the bottles lacked the mandatory FSSAI seal and were traced to a shop in Gauripur Nivada village in Baghpat district. Over 2,600 fake bottles were seized and destroyed, and the warehouse was sealed.

The district administration emphasised the responsibility of private firms to prevent brand misuse and warned the public about health risks posed by counterfeit products.

This incident sheds light on a growing issue beyond just counterfeit products: the quality and safety of the water we consume. While authorities focus on cracking down on fake brands, there is a broader conversation emerging about the water purification process itself and what we may be losing in the quest for “clean” drinking water. Beyond contamination, even legitimate bottled water may fail to provide the essential nutrients our bodies need. This brings us to a deeper concern about the hidden impact of modern water purification.

The Mineral Dilemma

Omkar Gaonkar, who works on soil and water pollution monitoring, emphasises the critical oversight in the purification process that results in the removal of natural minerals. “When water is bottled and subjected to industrial purification processes, we strip it of essential minerals that our bodies need to function optimally,” he explains. Natural water is rich in minerals like magnesium, calcium, and potassium, which play crucial roles in bodily functions.