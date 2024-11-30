All that sunscreen is gold

The importance of using sunscreen has been widely propagated by skincare experts and influencers. However, there’s no denying that the internet is abuzz with advice against regular application, often stemming from the belief that the product comes with potentially harmful side-effects.

“The fear surrounding sunscreen often arises from misinformation about certain chemical filters,” says Dr Mikki Singh, Founder & Medical Director at Bodycraft Clinics. Besides advising buyers to look for labels indicating protection against both UVA and UVB rays, she adds how the right amount of SPF (Sun Protection Factor) and formulas make all the difference.

“For daily use, SPF 30 is sufficient; higher SPFs are beneficial for prolonged outdoor exposure. Use mineral-based sunscreens (zinc oxide or titanium dioxide) if you have sensitive skin or allergies. Gel-based sunscreens work well for oily skin, while cream-based ones suit dry skin.”

Compatibility with Skin Tones

Among several misconceptions, one of the most popular theories against sunscreen usage is that Indians, or rather people of colour, are less likely to benefit from regular sunscreen application.

Dr Madhuri Agarwal, Founder & Medical Director at Yavana Aesthetics Clinic, says, “All skin tones, especially deeper skin tones, need to wear sunscreen. Deeper skin tones on sun exposure accumulate a pigment that can lead to dark spots, melasma, or worsen acne marks.”