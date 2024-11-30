All that sunscreen is gold

The importance of using sunscreen has been widely propagated by skincare experts and influencers. However, there’s no denying that the internet is abuzz with advice against regular application, often stemming from the belief that the product comes with potentially harmful side-effects.
“The fear surrounding sunscreen often arises from misinformation about certain chemical filters,” says Dr Mikki Singh, Founder & Medical Director at Bodycraft Clinics. Besides advising buyers to look for labels indicating protection against both UVA and UVB rays, she adds how the right amount of SPF (Sun Protection Factor) and formulas make all the difference.
“For daily use, SPF 30 is sufficient; higher SPFs are beneficial for prolonged outdoor exposure. Use mineral-based sunscreens (zinc oxide or titanium dioxide) if you have sensitive skin or allergies. Gel-based sunscreens work well for oily skin, while cream-based ones suit dry skin.”
Compatibility with Skin Tones
Among several misconceptions, one of the most popular theories against sunscreen usage is that Indians, or rather people of colour, are less likely to benefit from regular sunscreen application.
Dr Madhuri Agarwal, Founder & Medical Director at Yavana Aesthetics Clinic, says, “All skin tones, especially deeper skin tones, need to wear sunscreen. Deeper skin tones on sun exposure accumulate a pigment that can lead to dark spots, melasma, or worsen acne marks.”
If you’ve been using sunscreen and feel it isn’t working well for your skin, chances are you have grabbed a purchase that contains ingredients that trigger your sensitivities. “Some people may experience allergic reactions to ingredients like fragrances, preservatives, or chemicals such as oxybenzone or avobenzone,” says Dr Madhurya Gogineni, Dermatologist at Zennara Clinics. “In contrast, sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are gentler and better suited for sensitive skin. Performing a patch test before using any new sunscreen is essential.”
And, if you’re a skincare enthusiast, the first step is to buy a sunscreen with adequate levels of UVA and UVB protection. While mineral or physical sunscreens are known to lend a chalky white cast, tinted sunscreens combine these broad-spectrum mineral UV filters with added pigments. Together, they create a visible, skin-like tint in various shades that can reflect away visible light and match your skin perfectly, giving you an even-skin glow.
Potential Risks
“Certain chemical UV filters like oxybenzone have raised concerns regarding potential hormone-disrupting effects. While the evidence is not definitive, individuals concerned about this can opt for mineral-based sunscreens,” says Dr Gogineni, who suggests non-comedogenic formulas for those with acne-prone skin to avoid clogged pores and minimise breakouts.
Myths to Unfollow
“As one of the best defences against UV rays, sunscreens are a powerhouse of goodness if one cares to exercise discretion while opting to use one,” says Dr Simal Soin, Founder & Chief Dermatologist of AAYNA Clinic. Additionally, if you’ve been under the impression that avoiding sunscreen is okay, this is the time to rethink.
“A prominent misconception that persists is that sunscreen isn’t necessary in winter. UV rays can pass through clouds and bounce off surfaces such as snow or water, increasing exposure. Sunscreen should be part of your daily routine, regardless of the weather or season,” says Gaurav Virmani, Founder and CEO of Grass.