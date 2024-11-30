The artificial way to work happiness
Gen Z seems to have got the workplace right, artifically. With 31 per cent of them reporting a healthy relationship with work, it places them ahead of Boomers, Gen X, and Millennials. A significant factor behind this shift is Gen Z’s willingness to embrace artificial intelligence (AI). Data from HP shows that 83 per cent of Gen Z workers use AI tools at work, outpacing the 75 per cent Millennials who use it.
Redefining Job Satisfaction
“Gen Z, being digital natives, is super comfortable with tech and loves experimenting with new tools,” Divya Dixit, Chief Growth Officer at One Health Assist explains. Since they value productivity, AI frees them from mundane tasks, giving them more time for meaningful work, which directly boosts job satisfaction. This tech-savvy generation expects workplaces to stay ahead of the technology curve, and AI-driven roles feel “future-focused,” complementing Gen Z’s attraction to innovation and flexibility.
Devroop Dhar, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Primus Partners, says, “For India’s 377 million Gen Z individuals, AI isn’t just a tool; it’s a co-pilot unlocking their potential and reshaping the way they learn, work, and innovate.” This sense of alignment between their roles and personal values fosters a strong sense of fulfillment and growth.
Flexibility, Autonomy, and Purpose
Gen Z is highly motivated by work-life balance, purpose-driven tasks, and flexibility. “By using AI to automate repetitive tasks, they can save time and focus on creative, strategic work—factors they deeply value,” says Kamaljeet Singh, CHRO at The Sleep Company. Gururaja Yellapur, Vice President and Head of Product Engineering at Omega Healthcare, echoes this sentiment: “AI minimises time spent on mundane tasks, enabling Gen Z to concentrate on creative and impactful projects, fostering both balance and engagement.”
Mili Panicker, Director of HR & People Operations at WebEngage, emphasises that Gen Z’s focus on purpose and growth is supported by AI’s role in enhancing efficiency and enabling greater career focus. Automation allows them to shift their energy toward innovative projects and collaborative efforts, increasing engagement. She notes, “AI-driven personalisation in feedback and development pathways also aligns with their desire for continuous growth, fostering a culture of engagement and retention.” As 59 per cent of workers report increased job satisfaction from AI, it’s clear that for Gen Z, AI isn’t just a tool but a catalyst for deeper engagement and job fulfilment,” she adds.
Pathway to Work-Life Balance
Recent data shows 26 per cent of Gen Z frequently uses generative AI, compared to 22 per cent of Millennials. Smita Shetty Kapoor, CEO and Co-founder of Kelp, explains: “80 per cent of Gen Z AI users believe these tools help achieve a better work-life balance by automating repetitive tasks. This allows them to reclaim mental well-being and personal time while aligning with their need for flexibility.”
Empowering Creativity and Reducing Workload
At Mitgo, Managing Director Neha Kulwal shares that Gen Z employees benefit significantly from AI in areas like anti-fraud and fintech, where AI reduces repetitive tasks by hundreds of hours each month. This allows Gen Z employees to focus more on creative, high-impact tasks. Kulwal explains, “AI integration in the workplace lets Gen Z concentrate on creative and significant areas of their profession, as digital natives prefer customised tools tailored to their unique working style, which boosts productivity.”
Addressing Potential Challenges
Despite enthusiasm, AI brings workplace pressures. Dixit points out that while it enhances satisfaction, fears of job replacement create anxiety. The potential for automation to replace certain jobs can impact their happiness if not managed effectively. Yellapur stresses: “Clear communication and upskilling opportunities are critical to strengthening Gen Z’s confidence in AI as a career enabler rather than a threat.”
AI as a Catalyst for Growth
Gen Z values mentorship, seeing it as a chance to innovate while honing their skills with AI. Maya Nair, Executive Director at Elixir Consulting, mentions “Gen Z employees are motivated to incorporate AI tools in tasks like documentation or reporting, ensuring efficient task completion.” By embracing AI, they can better manage their workload, remain engaged, and benefit from meaningful mentorship.