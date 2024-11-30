The artificial way to work happiness

Gen Z seems to have got the workplace right, artifically. With 31 per cent of them reporting a healthy relationship with work, it places them ahead of Boomers, Gen X, and Millennials. A significant factor behind this shift is Gen Z’s willingness to embrace artificial intelligence (AI). Data from HP shows that 83 per cent of Gen Z workers use AI tools at work, outpacing the 75 per cent Millennials who use it.

Redefining Job Satisfaction

“Gen Z, being digital natives, is super comfortable with tech and loves experimenting with new tools,” Divya Dixit, Chief Growth Officer at One Health Assist explains. Since they value productivity, AI frees them from mundane tasks, giving them more time for meaningful work, which directly boosts job satisfaction. This tech-savvy generation expects workplaces to stay ahead of the technology curve, and AI-driven roles feel “future-focused,” complementing Gen Z’s attraction to innovation and flexibility.

Devroop Dhar, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Primus Partners, says, “For India’s 377 million Gen Z individuals, AI isn’t just a tool; it’s a co-pilot unlocking their potential and reshaping the way they learn, work, and innovate.” This sense of alignment between their roles and personal values fosters a strong sense of fulfillment and growth.

Flexibility, Autonomy, and Purpose

Gen Z is highly motivated by work-life balance, purpose-driven tasks, and flexibility. “By using AI to automate repetitive tasks, they can save time and focus on creative, strategic work—factors they deeply value,” says Kamaljeet Singh, CHRO at The Sleep Company. Gururaja Yellapur, Vice President and Head of Product Engineering at Omega Healthcare, echoes this sentiment: “AI minimises time spent on mundane tasks, enabling Gen Z to concentrate on creative and impactful projects, fostering both balance and engagement.”