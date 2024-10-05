Product review - taut and terrific with K-brand Face Shop

If you are a fan of K-beauty like me, then Face Shop is the brand for you. With consistent use, its products can give you the sought-after glass skin; well, at least the Indian skin version of it. My favorite picks from their range include the Pomegranate and Collagen Volume Lifting serum and cream, and their Herb Day 365 Foaming Cleanser.

The cleanser is the perfect choice for step 2 of the 10-step Korean skincare routine. With its lemony fragrance, and a lather that thoroughly wipes out any residue of the oil cleanser, it has an almost instant refreshing after-effect.

The collagen serum and cream duo yields best results when used one after the other, in that order. The viscosity of the serum may put you off when you pump it out. But, it is lightweight, and a pea-sized amount is enough for your entire face.

I would recommend tapping it lightly on your skin. Wait a few minutes before you go in with the collagen cream. Use strokes like you would with a jade roller. Daily use will render your skin tighter, and more defined, with a visible glow—exactly what the products promise on the package.

Pomegranate and Collagen Volume Lifting serum Price: Rs 990/30 ml

Pomegranate and Collagen Volume Lifting cream Price: Rs 1,249/50 ml

Herb Day 365 Foaming Cleanser Price: Rs 365

Available: Online and retail