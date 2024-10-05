Stay motivated on the move
Motivation is a lot more complex than just managing stress. While a dysregulated nervous system and chronic stress can play a role, there’s much more to the story. It’s easy to slip into a comfort zone—where things feel safe, predictable, and secure. We become wrapped in a warm cocoon, avoiding challenges that push us out of our daily routine. You don’t need to make drastic changes overnight. Sometimes, it’s not about trying harder but celebrating small wins that rewire your brain for success.
‘Why’ Power Over Willpower
When sticking to your goals, willpower alone often falls short. You might force yourself to push through for a few days or weeks, but eventually, the motivation fades. That’s where the power of ‘why’ steps in—an internal force that goes deeper than just trying to get something done. It gives you the fuel to keep going, even when motivation feels miles away. Finding a strong personal reason for your goals is key to sustaining them. Write down your why. Make it visible—on your phone, as a sticky note, or as a daily reminder. Reflect on it every day to stay grounded in your purpose.
Discipline and Consistency
Consistency is essential for long-term health and success. The truth is, it’s not about perfection, but building momentum through small wins. Every time you accomplish even a tiny task, your brain releases dopamine, a “feel-good” chemical that reinforces positive behaviour and makes you want to keep going. Whether it’s doing a 10-minute workout or finishing a chapter of a book, each success, no matter how small, gives you that recall value to keep you on track.
Discipline means building the ability to get back up after a slip-up. Motivation will naturally come and go, but discipline is what keeps you steady and committed to your goals. Healthy living isn’t about getting 365 days perfect—it’s about balance. That’s where the 80/20 rule comes in. If you can do the right things 80 per cent of the time—whether it’s eating clean, moving your body, or getting enough sleep—the 20 per cent of indulgence or slip-ups won’t sabotage your progress. Discipline teaches you that falling off isn’t the end; what truly matters is how quickly you recover your footing.
Role of an Accountability Partner
Having an accountability partner can make all the difference when it comes to staying committed to your goals. Whether it’s a workout buddy, a lifestyle coach, or even a friend who regularly checks in on you, this partnership keeps you focused and motivated. When someone is there to encourage you or nudge you when you’re slacking, it pushes you to stay consistent. This external motivation can be the extra boost you need on days when your willpower isn’t enough.
Small Acts, Big Shifts: Building Momentum
Tackling even the smallest task can ignite momentum and build energy. Whether tidying up your workspace or completing a simple chore, small wins add a recall value.
Focus on Positive Self-Talk:Your internal dialogue plays a crucial role in maintaining motivation and making you more determined. The way you speak to yourself can uplift or drain your energy. If you’re caught in a negative loop, remind yourself to reframe your thoughts. Instead of saying, “I can’t do this,” try, “I’ll feel accomplished once this is done.”
Set Daily Intentions: Each day is an opportunity to reset and refocus, and setting daily intentions helps guide your motivation. Whether it’s a small personal goal or a commitment to show kindness to yourself, setting a clear intention gives you something meaningful to aim for.
Coutinho is an integrative lifestyle expert