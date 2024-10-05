Stay motivated on the move

Motivation is a lot more complex than just managing stress. While a dysregulated nervous system and chronic stress can play a role, there’s much more to the story. It’s easy to slip into a comfort zone—where things feel safe, predictable, and secure. We become wrapped in a warm cocoon, avoiding challenges that push us out of our daily routine. You don’t need to make drastic changes overnight. Sometimes, it’s not about trying harder but celebrating small wins that rewire your brain for success.

‘Why’ Power Over Willpower

When sticking to your goals, willpower alone often falls short. You might force yourself to push through for a few days or weeks, but eventually, the motivation fades. That’s where the power of ‘why’ steps in—an internal force that goes deeper than just trying to get something done. It gives you the fuel to keep going, even when motivation feels miles away. Finding a strong personal reason for your goals is key to sustaining them. Write down your why. Make it visible—on your phone, as a sticky note, or as a daily reminder. Reflect on it every day to stay grounded in your purpose.

Discipline and Consistency

Consistency is essential for long-term health and success. The truth is, it’s not about perfection, but building momentum through small wins. Every time you accomplish even a tiny task, your brain releases dopamine, a “feel-good” chemical that reinforces positive behaviour and makes you want to keep going. Whether it’s doing a 10-minute workout or finishing a chapter of a book, each success, no matter how small, gives you that recall value to keep you on track.