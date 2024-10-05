The self-love that is true love

In a world that glorifies instant gratification, self-love is much-needed rebellion. Note, wellness market in India is expected to cross $72 billion by 2025. In the Nordstrom paradise US, it has reached $480 billion, growing at five to 10 per cent per year.

Eighty-two per cent of American consumers now consider wellness a top or important priority in their everyday lives, which is similar to what consumers in the UK and China report (73 per cent and 87 per cent, respectively).

The growing trend is especially true among Gen Z and millennial consumers, who are now purchasing more wellness products and services than older generations, across dimensions like health, sleep, nutrition, fitness, appearance, and mindfulness.