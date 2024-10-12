Bittersweet Child o’ Mine
Many of us often find ourselves saying, “I don’t mind having a little dessert,” particularly after dinner. Desserts can become indulgent treats, and we may indulge in empty calories to boost our mood, only to face the repercussions of sugar on our skin the following morning. While sugar exists in a variety of foods, the effects of natural sugars differ significantly from those of artificial sugars.
Effects of Sugar Intake
When sugar is broken down into glucose, it supplies our bodies with essential energy. However, when we consume excess sugar, two primary processes occur. Firstly, the extra energy from surplus sugar is stored in fat cells to help regulate the body’s energy levels. Secondly, this excess leads to an increase in “bad” cholesterol, elevating C-Reactive Protein levels, which signals inflammation in the body.
When these processes persist over time, they contribute to weight gain and heightened insulin resistance. Consequently, inflammation within the body also escalates. The impacts of excessive sugar consumption extend beyond these issues, visibly affecting the skin as individuals age.
Sagging
When sugar is metabolised, the body experiences glycation, which occurs when sugar attaches to other molecules, including proteins and lipids. This process leads to the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs), negatively impacting protein fibers and heightening inflammation. Glycation primarily affects crucial proteins that maintain the skin’s softness and elasticity: collagen and elastin.
As sugar disrupts the production of collagen and elastin, the skin becomes less resilient, losing its suppleness and elasticity. This makes it more susceptible to photodamage, resulting in premature ageing and wrinkles due to weakened skin. A decrease in collagen production may also contribute to sagging skin, such as a droopy chin, and increased cellulite.
Dulls Complexion
Glycation weakens and sags the skin, while consuming refined carbohydrates can dull the complexion. The presence of AGEs from glycation causes the skin to lose its natural glow and may lead to discolouration. One common skin issue linked to insulin resistance from excessive sugar intake is Acanthosis Nigricans, which manifests as dark pigmentation. One can notice a significant improvement in their skin’s complexion after eliminating sugar, except for the occasional indulgence in my mom’s desserts.
Exacerbates Skin Issues
Excessive sugar intake can worsen certain skin conditions. As sugar is an inflammatory substance, it can aggravate issues like rosacea, eczema, and psoriasis, leading to symptoms such as redness, rashes, swelling, and heightened sensitivity. To manage these skin conditions effectively, it is important to follow prescribed treatments while also considering a reduction or complete elimination of sugar from your diet. However, completely cutting sugar can be challenging, as many everyday foods contain some level of sugar.
A proper diet and improved nutrition can benefit skin health, and moderation is key no food is inherently bad when consumed in reasonable amounts. There are also natural sugar alternatives to consider. Ingredients like dates, jaggery, figs, honey, and stevia serve as natural sweeteners, packed with essential minerals such as iron, calcium, and magnesium, which can be favourable additions to your meals. These organic substitutes enhance your diet while providing the vital nutrients necessary for maintaining healthy skin.
Anti-Skin Allergy Specialist & Dermatologist at Centre for Skin and Hair Pvt Ltd, Defence Colony, Delhi