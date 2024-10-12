Bittersweet Child o’ Mine

Many of us often find ourselves saying, “I don’t mind having a little dessert,” particularly after dinner. Desserts can become indulgent treats, and we may indulge in empty calories to boost our mood, only to face the repercussions of sugar on our skin the following morning. While sugar exists in a variety of foods, the effects of natural sugars differ significantly from those of artificial sugars.

Effects of Sugar Intake

When sugar is broken down into glucose, it supplies our bodies with essential energy. However, when we consume excess sugar, two primary processes occur. Firstly, the extra energy from surplus sugar is stored in fat cells to help regulate the body’s energy levels. Secondly, this excess leads to an increase in “bad” cholesterol, elevating C-Reactive Protein levels, which signals inflammation in the body.

When these processes persist over time, they contribute to weight gain and heightened insulin resistance. Consequently, inflammation within the body also escalates. The impacts of excessive sugar consumption extend beyond these issues, visibly affecting the skin as individuals age.

Sagging

When sugar is metabolised, the body experiences glycation, which occurs when sugar attaches to other molecules, including proteins and lipids. This process leads to the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs), negatively impacting protein fibers and heightening inflammation. Glycation primarily affects crucial proteins that maintain the skin’s softness and elasticity: collagen and elastin.