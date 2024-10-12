Inside a Cell
Even with her supportive team at work urging her to switch off from checking her cell phone, Delhi-based communication professional Vandana, couldn’t resist the urge to answer messages, even if it meant juggling work and breastfeeding.
“The fear of being left behind in my career and the guilt of potentially burdening my peers and seniors with additional responsibilities weighed heavily on me.” She felt compelled to stay connected and available, answering questions from her juniors and addressing client concerns, even during moments that should have been dedicated to her baby.
Vandana’s is a case of FOSO (Fear of Switching Off), a growing, obsessive phenomenon in today’s hyper-connected world. Most of us have it enjoying a well-deserved break, and then suddenly, the phone buzzes.
FOSO, or the anxiety triggered by disconnecting from work and technology, manifests in various ways. Constantly checking devices during leisure time, feeling anxious when far away from the mobile phone, and struggling to fully engage in social interactions are common symptoms of FOSO. Global research from Priority Pass, surveying 8,500 people across 11 countries, revealed that over a third (35 per cent) of people struggle to be cellular disconnected while travelling.
Most respondents worry about missing messages (73 per cent), feel stressed when their phone is off (67 per cent), or are anxious to leave their accommodation without their mobile phones (59 per cent). FOSO is particularly strong among younger travellers, with 58 per cent of Gen Z unable to reduce their phone usage and 51 per cent checking work messages constantly, compared to Baby Boomers at 33 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.
A reason could be that Gen Zs and millennials (aged 27-42), whose life is deeply connected with technology are more likely to be constantly connected. As studies on the pandemic's impact reveal new complications, the WFH habit which had people plugged in all the time or geotagged by snoopy HR managers extended to FOSO.
Shweta Roy, a Pune-based product designer, lists the challenges of disconnecting for managers. “If you are an individual contributor, you can switch off by handing over your responsibilities before going on leave. For managers responsible for others, particularly technical or creative managers, it is much harder. They fear things going haywire in their absence.” This anxiety is compounded by ambition and insecurity. “Some people feel they need to stay visible and available. They worry that if they are not reachable, someone might take their place.”
Bengaluru-based HR recruiter Adarsh Sharma feels that time-sensitive tasks must be completed on deadline: “The prevailing work culture dictates that if something is assigned to you, then you are responsible for it.” Payel Chakraborty, a psychologist at M Power, a mental health initiative by the Aditya Birla Education Trust, explains that FOSO reflects a deeper societal issue—our addiction to productivity and the glorification of overwork.
Byung-Chul Han, in his book The Burnout Society, argues that the 21st-century landscape is characterised by an achievement oriented society, where individuals become achievement-subjects. In this framework, people essentially turn into entrepreneurs of themselves, acting as both the product and the seller in a capitalist system.
Chakraborty elaborates, “Unchecked FOSO can even exacerbate conditions like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), anxiety, and mood disorders.” Executive, leadership, and career development coach Vikram shares the story of a senior leader facing the challenges of constant availability. “I worked with an SVP at a major tech firm, who felt immense pressure to be accessible 24/7. Even on vacation, he was checking emails and taking calls. This impacted his energy, and health negatively.”
How to combat FOSO, then? Vikram emphasises the importance of delegation for effective leadership. Trust your team. Delegation isn’t a sign of weakness; it demonstrates strong leadership. Vikram advises that slowing down to speed up is the key. “Switching off is more than just recharging; it’s about becoming a stronger leader,” he smiles.
FOSO has similarities with FOMO Fear Of Missing Out whether be the situation at home or work.
What leads to FOSO
1. Social pressure to be constantly available
2. Fear of missing opportunities or information
3. Workplace culture that emphasises constant connectivity
4. Nature of roles at workplace
COUNTER MEASURES
1. Establish device-free zones and times, such as during meals or in the bedroom
2. Set clear boundaries with work, like email-free weekends
3. Separate work and personal phones to minimise distractions
4. Schedule digital detoxes or vacations with minimal phone use
5. Practice mindfulness and self-care, like meditation or exercise, to break the habit of compulsive checking
6. Seek support from friends, family, or mental health professionals when needed