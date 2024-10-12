Inside a Cell

Even with her supportive team at work urging her to switch off from checking her cell phone, Delhi-based communication professional Vandana, couldn’t resist the urge to answer messages, even if it meant juggling work and breastfeeding.

“The fear of being left behind in my career and the guilt of potentially burdening my peers and seniors with additional responsibilities weighed heavily on me.” She felt compelled to stay connected and available, answering questions from her juniors and addressing client concerns, even during moments that should have been dedicated to her baby.

Vandana’s is a case of FOSO (Fear of Switching Off), a growing, obsessive phenomenon in today’s hyper-connected world. Most of us have it enjoying a well-deserved break, and then suddenly, the phone buzzes.

FOSO, or the anxiety triggered by disconnecting from work and technology, manifests in various ways. Constantly checking devices during leisure time, feeling anxious when far away from the mobile phone, and struggling to fully engage in social interactions are common symptoms of FOSO. Global research from Priority Pass, surveying 8,500 people across 11 countries, revealed that over a third (35 per cent) of people struggle to be cellular disconnected while travelling.

Most respondents worry about missing messages (73 per cent), feel stressed when their phone is off (67 per cent), or are anxious to leave their accommodation without their mobile phones (59 per cent). FOSO is particularly strong among younger travellers, with 58 per cent of Gen Z unable to reduce their phone usage and 51 per cent checking work messages constantly, compared to Baby Boomers at 33 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.