Lifting the Nefertiti Way
Nefertiti, the Egyptian queen, may be long gone, but the yearning for her chiselled jawline continues till date. Here comes the Nefertiti lift—a minimally invasive treatment that offers a visibly sculpted jawline and neck. Experts weigh in on the pros and cons of the treatment.
“The procedure involves injecting botulinum toxin (commonly known as Botox) into specific muscles along the jaw and neck, particularly the platysma muscle, to create a lifting effect. By relaxing these muscles, the procedure provides a smoother, more youthful appearance by reducing sagging skin and improving definition in the lower face,” says Dr Chytra Anand, celebrity cosmetic dermatologist, Kosmoderma Clinics.
Who’s an ideal candidate?
The Nefertiti neck lift is ideal for individuals with prominent vertical neck bands. What needs to be noted is that age is not the only determining factor. “To assess, patients should be asked to contract their platysma (muscle fibres extending from the collar bone to the angle of the jaw). If this action reduces the visibility of the mandibular border, they are likely suitable for the procedure,” suggests Dr Chiranjiv Chhabra, chief dermatologist and director, Alive Wellness Clinics.
How much will a session cost you?
The cost of a Nefertiti lift can vary depending on the geographic location and the expertise of the doctor. “On an average, the price per session ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 in India or USD 500 to 1,200 in international markets,” reveals Anand. Complete results typically appear within seven days.
“The effects last between four-six months, after which a follow-up session may be required to maintain the results. In India, prices typically range between Rs 350 to Rs 650 per unit, with an average of 20 to 40 units used in total, depending on the individual’s neck anatomy and the severity of the muscle activity. This brings the average session cost to approximately Rs 7,000 to Rs 26,000,” says Delhi-based dermatologist Geetika Srivastava.
Should you really do it?
While there are certain positives— minimal downtime and relatively low risk expert supervision is imperative. “This is a subtle lift, so results may not be as dramatic as surgical options. It’s ideal for those seeking a natural enhancement,” warns Dr Gayla Dutta, MD, Looks Aesthetics.
Post-procedure Care
Patients must follow certain aftercare instructions post-procedure:
● Keep your head elevated for the first few hours after treatment to minimise the risk of swelling or bruising
● No steam, saunas, or massages for at least a week post-procedure. These activities could potentially spread the botulinum toxin to unintended areas
● No physical activity and no makeup application for 24 hours
● Avoid lying down for the next three-six hours after treatment to prevent the botulinum toxin from migrating
Step-by-step breakdown of the Nefertiti neck lift
● Preparation: The neck area is cleansed, and a numbing cream is
applied to ensure the patient’s comfort
● Marking: The physician marks the platysmal bands to pinpoint the precise injection sites
● Injection: Small amounts of
botulinum toxin (around 10-20 units per side) are injected into the targeted points of the platysma muscle. Sometimes, additional injections are needed