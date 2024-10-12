Lifting the Nefertiti Way

How much will a session cost you?

The cost of a Nefertiti lift can vary depending on the geographic location and the expertise of the doctor. “On an average, the price per session ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 in India or USD 500 to 1,200 in international markets,” reveals Anand. Complete results typically appear within seven days.

“The effects last between four-six months, after which a follow-up session may be required to maintain the results. In India, prices typically range between Rs 350 to Rs 650 per unit, with an average of 20 to 40 units used in total, depending on the individual’s neck anatomy and the severity of the muscle activity. This brings the average session cost to approximately Rs 7,000 to Rs 26,000,” says Delhi-based dermatologist Geetika Srivastava.

Should you really do it?

While there are certain positives— minimal downtime and relatively low risk expert supervision is imperative. “This is a subtle lift, so results may not be as dramatic as surgical options. It’s ideal for those seeking a natural enhancement,” warns Dr Gayla Dutta, MD, Looks Aesthetics.

Post-procedure Care

Patients must follow certain aftercare instructions post-procedure:

● Keep your head elevated for the first few hours after treatment to minimise the risk of swelling or bruising

● No steam, saunas, or massages for at least a week post-procedure. These activities could potentially spread the botulinum toxin to unintended areas

● No physical activity and no makeup application for 24 hours

● Avoid lying down for the next three-six hours after treatment to prevent the botulinum toxin from migrating

Step-by-step breakdown of the Nefertiti neck lift

● Preparation: The neck area is cleansed, and a numbing cream is

applied to ensure the patient’s comfort

● Marking: The physician marks the platysmal bands to pinpoint the precise injection sites

● Injection: Small amounts of

botulinum toxin (around 10-20 units per side) are injected into the targeted points of the platysma muscle. Sometimes, additional injections are needed