Product Review - One-Stop Shop for Radiance

Tired of all the multi-step, time consuming skincare routines that the internet throws up? Then, you may want to grab Ayouthveda’s Anti Aging Regimen With 24k Gold & Saffron combo comprising a facewash, a day cream and a night cream.

The three step regimen advocates the trend of skin streaming, by focusing on cleansing and hydrating the skin. Using the facewash first thing in the morning cleanses your skin and leaves you feeling energetic with its saffron-infused fragrance.

Pat your skin dry, and apply two pumps of the day cream. It is particularly great for those with oily skin, giving the face a matte finish. Although, one needs to massage the cream well into the skin to avoid any white cast-like residue.

Brownie points for having SPF 15, which is great on days you forget to apply sunscreen. Dot your face with the foam-like night cream, which may make your skin feel oily. But the saffron fragrance that feels refreshing with the face wash hits a bit too hard in the night cream.

But that too shall pass.

Product: Ayouthveda’s Anti Aging Regimen Price: Rs 3,569

Available: Online