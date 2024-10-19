IIM-Lucknow to soon set up Mind Lab for studying mental health of students

NEW DELHI: This happiness centre at IIM-Lucknow will soon set up a Mind Lab to measure and understand the stress and anxiety levels among students.
Set up on December 9, 2022, the Rekhi Centre of Excellence for the Science of Happiness at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Lucknow seeks to identify the root causes of stress and anxiety while exploring the positive emotions that lead to happiness.
The Mind Lab, an innovative research lab at the forefront of cognitive and emotional health technology, would help measure and understand the stress and anxiety levels of the students, their focus, and other mental states.
It will examine how the student's performance can be enhanced and their well-being promoted, officials told this paper.
Through evidence-based research, the happiness centre plans to work on strategies that reduce stress and improve mental health.
In this direction, they have introduced courses on mindfulness and well-being, keeping in mind the rising stress and depression levels of students.
These courses use a variety of activities, simulations, and case studies to promote self-awareness, resilience, and long-term well-being, preparing students to excel in both their employment and personal lives. For example, mindfulness-based learning practices encourage students to engage deeply in academics while maintaining a work-life balance.
The idea behind setting up a centre for happiness was to promote research, training, education, and the practice of joy and well-being for students and other stakeholders, as well as to develop scientific knowledge and practices towards sustainable happiness and well-being that create flourishing individuals and communities.
“Experiencing happiness in a life with a purpose and meaning should be basic to all. We want our students to adopt happiness and well-being as a life goal, and the Rekhi Centre of Excellence for the Science of Happiness has a pivotal role in fostering their well-being through its programmes, interventions, and research,” Prof. Pushpendra Priyadarshi, Convenor, Rekhi Centre of Excellence for the Science of Happiness, IIM Lucknow, told this paper.
Officials said in January 2025, IIM-Lucknow will host the annual international research conference focusing on happiness and mindfulness to promote knowledge sharing among happiness and well-being experts. The research papers presented will be compiled and published as research articles in a suitable journal or book.
The officials added that discussions with international and national agencies are under consideration for action-based projects.
They said that during the first and second years, students attend core curriculum courses and electives that help them develop mindfulness and well-being. Students are sensitised to emotional intelligence, stress and well-being, meaningfulness, and purpose in the first year.
Specialised courses on fostering happiness, mindfulness, and positive psychology are offered for postgraduate and doctoral students in the second year of the curriculum.
Ongoing research projects are designed and implemented to find out the impact of positive psychology and mindfulness-based interventions on various outcomes such as student psychological well-being, life satisfaction, positive emotions, academic performance, and stress reduction.
“Since many of these projects are underway, we are hoping to see positive outcomes and be able to assess the impact of these initiatives,” the officials added.
The centre was set up after an MOU was signed between Rekhi Foundation and IIM-Lucknow. The activities organised by the centre focus on expanding the practice and knowledge of happiness science and positive psychology.
While there are a few similar centres at other institutes, the Rekhi Centre of Excellence for the Science of Happiness at IIM-Lucknow is distinguished by its unique vision. It focuses on developing scientific knowledge and practices to foster sustainable happiness and well-being at the individual and community levels. This makes it one of the leading initiatives in this field at IIM-Lucknow.
The aim behind establishing such a centre was to improve the quality of life for individuals, families, and communities by fostering emotional resilience and coping mechanisms.
“This will help people navigate life's challenges with a stronger sense of purpose,” said officials, adding that by promoting mindfulness and positive psychology, the centre hopes to cultivate long-term well-being.
“It envisions building a society where mental, emotional, and social well-being enable everyone to thrive. The centre also focuses on developing empathy and social connectedness to strengthen communities and foster collective happiness,” they added.