IIM-Lucknow to soon set up Mind Lab for studying mental health of students

NEW DELHI: This happiness centre at IIM-Lucknow will soon set up a Mind Lab to measure and understand the stress and anxiety levels among students.

Set up on December 9, 2022, the Rekhi Centre of Excellence for the Science of Happiness at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Lucknow seeks to identify the root causes of stress and anxiety while exploring the positive emotions that lead to happiness.

The Mind Lab, an innovative research lab at the forefront of cognitive and emotional health technology, would help measure and understand the stress and anxiety levels of the students, their focus, and other mental states.

It will examine how the student's performance can be enhanced and their well-being promoted, officials told this paper.

Through evidence-based research, the happiness centre plans to work on strategies that reduce stress and improve mental health.

In this direction, they have introduced courses on mindfulness and well-being, keeping in mind the rising stress and depression levels of students.

These courses use a variety of activities, simulations, and case studies to promote self-awareness, resilience, and long-term well-being, preparing students to excel in both their employment and personal lives. For example, mindfulness-based learning practices encourage students to engage deeply in academics while maintaining a work-life balance.

The idea behind setting up a centre for happiness was to promote research, training, education, and the practice of joy and well-being for students and other stakeholders, as well as to develop scientific knowledge and practices towards sustainable happiness and well-being that create flourishing individuals and communities.

“Experiencing happiness in a life with a purpose and meaning should be basic to all. We want our students to adopt happiness and well-being as a life goal, and the Rekhi Centre of Excellence for the Science of Happiness has a pivotal role in fostering their well-being through its programmes, interventions, and research,” Prof. Pushpendra Priyadarshi, Convenor, Rekhi Centre of Excellence for the Science of Happiness, IIM Lucknow, told this paper.

Officials said in January 2025, IIM-Lucknow will host the annual international research conference focusing on happiness and mindfulness to promote knowledge sharing among happiness and well-being experts. The research papers presented will be compiled and published as research articles in a suitable journal or book.

The officials added that discussions with international and national agencies are under consideration for action-based projects.