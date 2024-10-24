WHO urges sustained immunisation efforts on World Polio Day to mitigate polio risk
NEW DELHI: On World Polio Day, the WHO on Thursday said the risk of polio still remains until it is eradicated globally.
Highlighting that the international spread of poliovirus remains a public health emergency of international concern, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for South-East Asia, Saima Wazed, said, therefore, it is imperative that we continue to uphold and strengthen polio essential functions.
“This includes maintaining high immunization coverage, robust surveillance systems, and rapid response mechanisms to any potential outbreaks. It is equally important to ensure containment of poliovirus materials, and contain contingency plans according to global guidelines,” she said.
“On World Polio Day, established by Rotary International, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the countries and partners in the WHO South-East Asia Region for achieving and maintaining a decade of polio-free status. The world observes World Polio Day on 24th October, the birth date of Jonas Salk, who led the first team to develop a vaccine against poliomyelitis,” she said.
Commending that the WHO South-East Asia Region was certified free of wild polioviruses on March 27, 2014, and the last case of wild poliovirus in the region was reported in January 2011, she said, since then, no new cases of wild poliovirus have been reported from any country of this region.
"This remarkable milestone is a testament to the unwavering political commitment, relentless efforts of the health workers, and the collaborative spirit of partners, donors, civil societies, and all stakeholders that have driven this success. This demonstrates the commendable dedication and commitment to public health and citizens' well-being of all the countries of our region,” she added.
She said as we celebrate this significant achievement, it is crucial to remember that our journey is not yet complete.
She, however, said the region continues to remain on track with all the key strategies for polio eradication.
“Today, the overall regional coverage of the bivalent oral polio vaccine and the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), through routine immunisation, has surpassed pre-pandemic levels. However, it remains sub-optimal in some countries, and subnational variations in coverage continue across the region,” the WHO SEARO head said.
She further said that her message to all polio stakeholders is to continue the collaboration at all levels to ensure resources to maintain polio-essential functions are available and the global and regional guidelines on sustaining polio-free status are optimally implemented.
“Our collective and continued vigilance and proactive measures are vital in ensuring we do not lose the hard-earned gains of the past decade. By sustaining these efforts, we can protect future generations from the threat of polio and move closer to a world where polio is a disease of the past.”
“Let us remain united in our mission, drawing inspiration from our shared successes and our demonstrated resilience. Together, we can eradicate polio and secure a healthier, polio-free future for all.