WHO urges sustained immunisation efforts on World Polio Day to mitigate polio risk

NEW DELHI: On World Polio Day, the WHO on Thursday said the risk of polio still remains until it is eradicated globally.

Highlighting that the international spread of poliovirus remains a public health emergency of international concern, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for South-East Asia, Saima Wazed, said, therefore, it is imperative that we continue to uphold and strengthen polio essential functions.

“This includes maintaining high immunization coverage, robust surveillance systems, and rapid response mechanisms to any potential outbreaks. It is equally important to ensure containment of poliovirus materials, and contain contingency plans according to global guidelines,” she said.

“On World Polio Day, established by Rotary International, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the countries and partners in the WHO South-East Asia Region for achieving and maintaining a decade of polio-free status. The world observes World Polio Day on 24th October, the birth date of Jonas Salk, who led the first team to develop a vaccine against poliomyelitis,” she said.

Commending that the WHO South-East Asia Region was certified free of wild polioviruses on March 27, 2014, and the last case of wild poliovirus in the region was reported in January 2011, she said, since then, no new cases of wild poliovirus have been reported from any country of this region.

"This remarkable milestone is a testament to the unwavering political commitment, relentless efforts of the health workers, and the collaborative spirit of partners, donors, civil societies, and all stakeholders that have driven this success. This demonstrates the commendable dedication and commitment to public health and citizens' well-being of all the countries of our region,” she added.