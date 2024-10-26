The dawn of the sleepmaxxer

It had been months since health and fitness influencer Helen Leland had enjoyed a good night’s sleep. She would wake up exhausted every morning, which increased her stress levels as the day wore on and resulted in setbacks in her personal and professional life. The reason turned out to be her habit of breathing through her mouth while sleeping which led to snoring. So, she began taping her mouth to enjoy a hassle-free sleep. “I used to be a mouth breather. It was apparent in the shape of my face and my tired energy level every morning. Then I started mouth taping in the night. Three years later, it is something I will never stop doing,” she says.

Like Leland, numerous other influencers are extolling the virtues of practices believed to enhance one’s sleep. Health and wellness coach Akshay Satija advocates taking magnesium supplements orally or applying it as a spray, oil or lotion. Dr Darshan Shah, a board-certified surgeon and founder of Next Health, recommends the use of a wearable sleep tracker device to monitor your sleep cycle, aiming for 7+ hours every night.

Though everyone aspires for a good night’s sleep, these influencers and sleep aficionados are taking things up a notch with ‘sleepmaxxing’. This trend, largely popularised on social media, encourages people to strive for perfect sleep by eliminating any potential distractions or obstacles. Driven by the belief that optimal rest is crucial for overall wellbeing, these people use avant garde products and practices to enhance sleep.

“Sleepmaxxing is a deliberate approach to optimising sleep. This trend has particularly captured the attention of high-performing individuals —executives, athletes, and professionals — who view optimal sleep as essential to achieving peak performance in both their personal and professional lives,” explains Dr Mukesh Batra, founder and chairman of Dr Batra’s group.