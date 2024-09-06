Study shows women more prone to abnormal thyroid levels

NEW DELHI: A recent analysis of thyroid checking data by a prominent diagnostic laboratory in the city revealed a concerning trend showing a surge in abnormal TSH levels among Delhi residents.

The study, done by Mahajan Imaging and labs on over 35,000 samples, found the abnormal value of TSH among one-third of those who came for the blood test. Worryingly, the abnormal values are more commonly observed in females, with a ratio female and male ratio of 3:1

The sample size taken for the study was analysed for six months. The group selected for the study subjects were between 22 and 40 years.

TSH or thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels below 0.4mU/L indicate hyperthyroidism, while levels of about 4.0mU/L and above–hypothyroidism. Normal TSH levels, in both females and males, range from 0.4 to 4.0 milliunits per litre (mU/L)

The symptoms of hyperthyroidism, or producing a high level of hormones, include irregular or rapid heart rate, muscle weakness, nervousness or irritability, difficulty sleeping, frequent bowel movements, diarrhoea, weight loss, or mood changes.

In hypothyroidism, the thyroid produces low levels of hormones, and its symptoms are fatigue, weight gain,swelling of the face and neck, increased sensitivity to cold temperatures, dry skin, thinning hair, slow heart rate, irregular or heavy menstrual periods, fertility problems, depression and constipation. Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism are treated through medicines. Surgical removal of the thyroid gland can treat severe hyperthyroidism.

“Thyroid disorders, which can significantly impact overall well-being, are often overlooked or undiagnosed due to a lack of awareness. Young adults are particularly susceptible to these abnormalities, likely due to lifestyle factors such as stress, poor diet, and lack of physical activity. This statistic underscores a growing health issue and highlights the need for increased awareness and proactive health measures,” the study said.

Dr Shelly Mahajan, Director & Clinical Lead at Mahajan Imaging Labs said, “Our data shows that a significant number of young adults are experiencing abnormal thyroid function, yet many are not taking the necessary steps to address it. We encourage everyone to be proactive particularly if they have symptoms or a history of thyroid issues,” she added.