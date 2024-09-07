Pursuing happiness makes us unhappy

We’re fortunate to live in a time where emotional health and psychological well-being are taken seriously. But, with all the theoretical support and professional guidance, studies show a downward trend in the happiness we experience as a collective. However, social media influence says otherwise. We’re at the peak of consumerism, especially regarding self-help.

The Ground Reality of Happiness

Today, nearly one in three young adults aged 18 to 24 report symptoms of common mental health challenges like anxiety and depression. This marks a significant increase from 2000 when about one in four in this age group faced similar issues. In today’s world, appearances hold significant power, often shaping public perception. This relentless pressure to maintain a positive front, even when our true emotions don’t align, is known toxic positivity. Social media and self-help culture have magnified this trend.

The Perils of Chasing Constant Positivity

Striving for perpetual happiness while pushing away uncomfortable emotions might seem like a good idea, but it can backfire. Think of it like a pressure cooker with no outlet— the heat creates a formidable internal force, enough to make the vessel explode. In the same way, when we suppress our genuine emotions, they don’t just disappear. Instead, they build up, eventually surfacing as anxiety, sadness, or a sense of unease. Research shows that emotional suppression not only intensifies negative feelings over time but also leaves us feeling trapped and stuck in cycles of unhappiness.