The company they don’t keep
Prerna Gupta, a 33-year-old B-Tech working as a financial analyst in Bengaluru, believes that the idea of a company being a ‘big family’ is a myth. “It’s all about work and what you bring to the table,” she says, capturing the growing sentiment of the trend termed the Great Detachment by her peers.
Recent waves of layoffs, even within prestigious companies, have only reinforced this view, leaving employees like Gupta with minimal attachment to their employers. But Gupta’s story goes beyond disillusionment. She is looking to find balance and fulfilment outside the corporate grind. Her weekends are dedicated to her true passion: interior decoration.
“I focus on creating a balance between work and personal life, rather than investing more than what’s needed in my job. Many of us have passions we couldn’t turn into careers, but the reality of our lifestyles - EMIs, financial commitments, and accustomed luxuries makes it difficult to leave a corporate job, she says.” For her, the side gig provides satisfaction a corporate position often lacks.
Gupta’s experience is a powerful illustration of the Great Detachment, where young professionals, especially Gen Z, have begun to feel demotivated and start reexamining their career choices. Her story is a reminder that, for many professionals, the corporate world is no longer a place of purpose but a means to an end. This growing dissocation goes beyond job dissatisfaction but concerns her changing expectations.
Vikas Kakkar, CEO and Founder of HR tech platform Amara.ai, says young employees, especially Gen Z, are prioritising work-life balance, rather than disengaging since they recognise the risks of burnout. “They are not rejecting work itself; instead, they advocate for a healthier approach that allows them to maintain a personal life alongside their professional one,” he says.
Why are employees disengaged at work?
The Great Detachment is a very real and growing issue, according to Talent Development Advisor Abhijit Bhaduri, citing interactions with Gen Z workers in both the US and India. He says, “There are several reasons, particularly a deep sense of disillusionment with corporate behaviour. Many younger workers have seen their hard work and loyalty being rewarded with sudden layoffs. For example, companies started restructuring after over-hiring during the pandemic. One Gen Z employee had said that the decision to hire was taken by the leaders. If that decision was wrong, the leader should be held accountable. The employee should not be the victim.
The cost of detachment
Such disengaged employees are costing the global economy a staggering 8.8 trillion USD in lost productivity, according to Gallup State of the Global Workplace: 2023 Report. The figure represents 9 per cent of the world’s GDP. In 2022, 23 per cent of the global workforce was engaged at work—an increase of two per cent from 2021 and surpassing the previous high of 22 per cent set 2019.
A Gartner HR Research found only 31 per cent of employees report they feel engaged, enthusiastic and energised by their work. “Despite organisations making investments in engaging their employees, our research shows that almost 70 per cent don’t feel as engaged as they should be and don't feel a meaningful connection with their job,” says Keyia Burton, senior principal, advisory, Gartner HR practice.
A survey found that managers are responsible for 10 out of 12 key engagement actions. However, only 19 per cent believe their managers know how to effectively act on engagement feedback and to address this gap. Or else the company that keeps them wont be the company they keep.
How to engage a younger workforce
● Make the post-pandemic return to office experience worthwhile
● Mentoring is essential when it comes to soft skills and people skills
● Give them opportunities to contribute their ideas and opinions
● Indulging in team-building activities is very important