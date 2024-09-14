Cortisol cocktails: The drink that claims to calm anxiety
Jhanvi Shah, a 28-year-old graphic designer based in Ahmedabad has an anxiety problem. She chose natural remedies to complement her therapy sessions. Along the way, she discovered cortisol cocktails through a wellness influencer on Instagram and incorporated them into her routine. The drink has chamomile, magnesium and lemon balm, which are all known for their calming effects.
“After six weeks, I felt less anxious and woke up fewer times at night. My overall sense of calm improved, helping me to manage my anxiety,” she says. But Shah also admits that she continues to prioritise her therapy sessions and other coping mechanisms.
Cortisol Cocktails are often marketed as magic portions to manage stress and boost overall well-being. But as with any trend, it is crucial to separate fact from fiction and understand the potential implications on health.
What is cortisol?
Cortisol, often referred to as the “stress hormone”, is produced by the adrenal glands in response to stress. It plays a vital role in regulating metabolism, reducing inflammation, and aiding the body’s stress response.
“High cortisol levels are linked to various health problems, including weight gain, easy bruising, purple stretch marks on the abdomen, elevated blood sugar, high blood pressure, anxiety, mood swings, excessive facial hair growth, and weakened bones. On the other hand, low cortisol levels can bring down immunity,” explains Dr Sneha Kothari, endocrinologist consultant at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai.
Recognising an imbalance is often straightforward if you’re familiar with its symptoms.
Common indicators include fatigue, weight gain, muscle weakness, irregular periods, loss of libido, acne, headaches, high cholesterol, irritability, recurrent fungal infections, painful menstruation, insomnia, and fertility problems, among others.
“If you have these symptoms, your doctor might recommend blood tests to check your cortisol and ACTH (adrenocorticotropic hormone) levels. Additionally, specialised tests, such as the dexamethasone suppression test, may be conducted to determine cortisol non-suppressibility. These tests are crucial for accurately diagnosing imbalances and guiding appropriate treatment,” adds Dr Kothari.
What do cortisol cocktails do?
Cortisol cocktails are beverages formulated with ingredients purported to help balance cortisol levels. The most common are coconut water, citrus juice (eg., lemon or orange juice), and sea salt. But recipes can also include adaptogens such as ashwagandha, turmeric, moringa, ginger, rhodiola, and holy basil, among others. "The visually pleasing nature of these drinks, vibrant colours often accompanied by aesthetic presentations, further boosts their popularity,” says Seema Singh, a Mumbai-based nutritionist.
But while the ingredients in cortisol cocktails have been individually studied, the scientific evidence supporting the efficacy of these drinks in managing cortisol levels is limited.
Additionally, though the ingredients in the cocktails are generally considered safe when consumed in moderation, there are potential risks and side effects.
“For instance, high doses of adaptogens in these drinks may cause gastrointestinal issues, headaches, and other adverse effects. Some ingredients can interact with prescription medications, potentially leading to harmful side effects. It is essential to consult with a healthcare provider before incorporating these drinks into your routine, especially if you are on medication,” says Singh.
Kirti Singh, 32, a teacher based in Noida, added a cortisol cocktail of orange juice, coconut water and sea salt to her morning and evening routine to beat stress. “What I didn’t know, however, was that I was pre-diabetic, and it caused a surge in my blood sugar levels. Thankfully, it was caught and managed in time,” she says.
Managing cortisol levels effectively is important, but experts advocate a more holistic approach. Engage in at least 30 minutes of daily physical activity. A balanced diet rich in whole foods, healthy fats, and antioxidants is crucial. Foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon and walnuts, along with fibre-rich fruits and vegetables, can also help in regulation.
WANT A COCKTAIL?
If you are considering trying cortisol cocktails:
● Consult a healthcare professional
● Research the ingredients
● Moderation is key
Quick strategies
Myth #1: Hormonal imbalance is the only cause of weight gain
Fact: Weight gain can also result from lifestyle factors such as lack of exercise, overeating, poor sleep habits, and certain medical conditions
Myth #2: Frequent emotional instability is always due to hormonal imbalance
Fact: Not all mood changes are hormone-related. Emotional ups and downs can also stem from challenges at work, relationship issues, or other external stressors