Cortisol cocktails: The drink that claims to calm anxiety

Jhanvi Shah, a 28-year-old graphic designer based in Ahmedabad has an anxiety problem. She chose natural remedies to complement her therapy sessions. Along the way, she discovered cortisol cocktails through a wellness influencer on Instagram and incorporated them into her routine. The drink has chamomile, magnesium and lemon balm, which are all known for their calming effects.

“After six weeks, I felt less anxious and woke up fewer times at night. My overall sense of calm improved, helping me to manage my anxiety,” she says. But Shah also admits that she continues to prioritise her therapy sessions and other coping mechanisms.

Cortisol Cocktails are often marketed as magic portions to manage stress and boost overall well-being. But as with any trend, it is crucial to separate fact from fiction and understand the potential implications on health.

What is cortisol?

Cortisol, often referred to as the “stress hormone”, is produced by the adrenal glands in response to stress. It plays a vital role in regulating metabolism, reducing inflammation, and aiding the body’s stress response.

“High cortisol levels are linked to various health problems, including weight gain, easy bruising, purple stretch marks on the abdomen, elevated blood sugar, high blood pressure, anxiety, mood swings, excessive facial hair growth, and weakened bones. On the other hand, low cortisol levels can bring down immunity,” explains Dr Sneha Kothari, endocrinologist consultant at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai.

Recognising an imbalance is often straightforward if you’re familiar with its symptoms.