One in three Indians out of 10 can have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; govt releases revised guidelines

NEW DELHI: One in three Indians out of 10 can have Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), which is emerging as a significant cause of liver disease in the country.

As NAFLD could assume a silent epidemic with community prevalence ranging from 9% to 32%, depending on age, gender, area of residence, and socioeconomic status, the centre on Friday released revised operational guidelines and training module of NAFLD, which is the most common chronic liver disease globally, estimated to affect up to one-third of adults worldwide.

Releasing the two documents designed to improve patient care and outcomes related to NAFLD through informed evidence-based practices, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra said India had taken the lead in recognising NAFLD as a significant Non-Communicable Disease (NCD).

India accounts for more than 66% of deaths and contributes high numbers of NCDs globally, and one of the core causes of metabolic diseases is the liver.

Realising the growing burden and urgent need to address it, India became the first to integrate the NAFLD into the National Programme for Prevention and Control of NCDs in 2021.

“NAFLD is rapidly emerging as a major public health concern, closely linked with metabolic disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Out of 10, one in three people can have NAFLD, which highlights the impact of the disease,” he said.

NAFLD is a liver disorder caused by the accumulation of excess fat in liver cells, not necessarily caused by significant alcohol consumption. It is usual for the liver to contain some fat.

However, if more than 5% of the liver's weight is fat, it is called a fatty liver (steatosis). NAFLD encompasses a spectrum of conditions, ranging from simple fatty liver (NAFL or simple steatosis) to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The prevalence of NAFLD is rising alongside other metabolic conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, Chandra said.

He noted that many non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, are linked to liver health, underscoring the importance of maintaining a healthy liver.