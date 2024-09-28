Colostrum till the cows come home
There’s a new kid on the wellness block—Colostrum. Widely used to nourish newborns until they’re ready to have solid foods or even regular milk, colostrum has long enjoyed the popularity of being one of the most trusted sources of dietary nutrition. Recent research shows the fluid, also known as “liquid gold”, is good for adults too. Such discoveries are making colostrum supplements fly off the shelves.
A What is this milky miracle? Simply put, it is a fluid packed with nutrients present in lactating mothers’ milk which is necessary to nourish babies, human or any other mammal. Cow colostrum is the most popular of these, which is being manufactured in supplement form. Its power lies in:
Protein, essential fatty acids, antioxidants, antibodies and immunoglobulins (IgG). A study published in Clinical Nutrition concludes colostrum from cows improves gut health, particularly in the leaky gut syndrome—cracks in unhealthy gut lining that let partially digested food, toxins, and bacteria to penetrate the tissues beneath triggering inflammation—and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Bovine colostrum can help strengthen the body’s immune system due to its high levels of IgG, which are proteins that aid the immune system to fight germs and toxins. Another study published in the Journal of Clinical & Diagnostic Research found that colostrum supplements reduced upper respiratory tract infections in adults.
Since the internet is divided over the efficacy of these supplements which are often made out of cow colostrum and come in powder or capsule form, medical experts weigh in on the reality and myth.
Good for skin health
The presence of substances that promote good health in colostrum makes the skin more supple. It boosts collagen synthesis and cell regeneration, which give the skin a youthful appearance, says Dr Manoj Kutteri, Medical Doctor and CEO, Atmantan Wellness Centre. “Because colostrum has a high concentration of growth factors, proteins, and antioxidants, it is good for skin health. Additionally, colostrum has anti-inflammatory qualities that reduce skin irritations such as acne and redness,” he adds.
Dr Madhuri Agarwal shares a checklist to consider before rushing to the store to buy this OTC supplement. “Bovine colostrum is now being widely used as a supplement for powering the immune system and improving gut health. However, while considering colostrum for adult consumption, there are many factors to keep in mind. First is the quality—what is its source? Is it properly processed and manufactured? If there are bacteria, or additives and preservatives, the supplement may not be healthy or safe to have. Bovine colostrum should be absorbed and digested properly to get the full benefit,” she says.
Colostrum is a heavy molecule, which must be delivered and processed properly for full absorption. “So, not every bovine colostrum supplement works. It must be of the right quality if it must work properly,” she adds.
More research needed
In spite of the potential benefits of colostrum supplements, more research is necessary to fully understand its long-term effects and effectiveness in different populations. “The quality of the supplements and individual responses can vary. So, it’s advisable to consult a doctor before starting a supplementation regimen,” says Dr Chytra V Anand, a leading cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Kosmoderma Clinics.
Kutteri agrees. Tread with caution is his advice. “Like with any lactose-containing product, colostrum does not suit lactose intolerant people. Hence, check before starting on the supplement,” he advises, adding that hygiene issues over the quality of milk and milk products are being commonly reported. “Milk must be sourced from a reliable supplier,” he counsels.
Dr Kiran Sethi MD, a leading Integrative Aesthetic and Celebrity Skin Expert, Medical Head at Isya Aesthetics, is a contrarian who doubts there is proof that bovine colostrum can improve the health of adults. “Until we hold real-time trials, and get sturdy proof on how it precisely works on Indians, it’s too early to suggest or endorse it solely because it’s trending online.
Colostrum is periodically and conceptually interesting. But, there’s no substantial data as yet on whether it works or not, besides lab research. I would rather suggest that adults take the required vitamins if they’re vitamin-deficient, and add more protein, fruits and vegetables to their diet.”
Potential Downsides
Bovine colostrum supplements and powders are expensive
People who are allergic to milk should not consume it
It’s unknown whether these supplements are safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women
Benefits of bovine colostrum
● May Boost Immunity : It may strengthen your immune system and help your body fight disease-causing agents
● May Prevent and Treat Diarrhea:
The compounds in bovine colostrum — especially the variety of antibodies and the protein lactoferrin — may help prevent diarrhea associated with bacterial and viral infections
● May Benefit Gut Health:
Bovine colostrum may strengthen your gut and fight infections in the digestive tract.