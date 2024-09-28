Colostrum till the cows come home

There’s a new kid on the wellness block—Colostrum. Widely used to nourish newborns until they’re ready to have solid foods or even regular milk, colostrum has long enjoyed the popularity of being one of the most trusted sources of dietary nutrition. Recent research shows the fluid, also known as “liquid gold”, is good for adults too. Such discoveries are making colostrum supplements fly off the shelves.

A What is this milky miracle? Simply put, it is a fluid packed with nutrients present in lactating mothers’ milk which is necessary to nourish babies, human or any other mammal. Cow colostrum is the most popular of these, which is being manufactured in supplement form. Its power lies in:

Protein, essential fatty acids, antioxidants, antibodies and immunoglobulins (IgG). A study published in Clinical Nutrition concludes colostrum from cows improves gut health, particularly in the leaky gut syndrome—cracks in unhealthy gut lining that let partially digested food, toxins, and bacteria to penetrate the tissues beneath triggering inflammation—and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Bovine colostrum can help strengthen the body’s immune system due to its high levels of IgG, which are proteins that aid the immune system to fight germs and toxins. Another study published in the Journal of Clinical & Diagnostic Research found that colostrum supplements reduced upper respiratory tract infections in adults.

Since the internet is divided over the efficacy of these supplements which are often made out of cow colostrum and come in powder or capsule form, medical experts weigh in on the reality and myth.