Keeping your squats low
Squats are the most common exercise to build a strong lower body but they alone can only do so much. However, adding weights to squats can turn it into a more complex form of exercise. It is a full-body workout that involves holding weight (often dumbbells, a barbell or kettlebells) by your shoulders and then squatting down and pressing the weight overhead in one motion. Here are four variations of doing weighted squats:
Goblet Squat
A goblet squat can be performed using a kettlebell or dumbbell, holding the weight at chest height with both hands. Inhale when going down and exhale when getting up.
Steps
1. Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a heavy dumbbell or kettlebell in front of chest with both hands, elbows pointing down.
2. Keeping your core tight, slowly lower into a squat, pushing hips back and down as if sitting into a chair. Thighs should be parallel to the ground.
3. Press feet firmly into the ground to stand back up and return to start.
4. Repeat this 10 times.
Front Rack Squat
The front squat accesses multiple muscle groups and joints, including the front of your shoulders and core. To get the most out of this movement, take a deep inhale on the way down and exhale as you stand.
Steps
1. Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand just in front of shoulders, resting one end of the dumbbell on top of each shoulder.
2.Keeping spine tall, lower into a squat, pushing hips back and down until thighs are parallel to the ground.
3. Press feet firmly into the ground to stand back up and return to start.
Suitcase Squat
The suitcase squat not only tests your glutes, quads, and core, but it also challenges your grip. With a suitcase carry, you're engaging your forearms, triceps, and lats to hold the weight, putting less pressure on your shoulders.
Steps
1. Stand with feet hip-width apart and hold a dumbbell in each hand with arms by sides. Grip the dumbells tightly with palms facing in, packing shoulders back and down and flexing triceps
2. Keeping core tight, lower into a squat, pushing hips back and down until thighs are parallel to the ground, lowering weights along the sides of legs.
3. Press feet into the ground to stand back up and return to start.
Single-Leg Squat
The pistol squat is a pretty advanced exercise, so make sure to move slowly and nail down the body-weight version before adding weight.
Steps
1. Stand with feet together and hold a light dumbbell with both hands at chest height, elbows pointing down.
2. Extend one leg straight forward with heel hovering a few inches above the ground.
3. Keeping core tight, bending the knee of the standing leg while keeping the other leg extended forward.
4. Press the foot of the standing leg firmly on the ground to straighten standing leg and stand back up to return to start.