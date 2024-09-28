Keeping your squats low

Squats are the most common exercise to build a strong lower body but they alone can only do so much. However, adding weights to squats can turn it into a more complex form of exercise. It is a full-body workout that involves holding weight (often dumbbells, a barbell or kettlebells) by your shoulders and then squatting down and pressing the weight overhead in one motion. Here are four variations of doing weighted squats:

Goblet Squat

A goblet squat can be performed using a kettlebell or dumbbell, holding the weight at chest height with both hands. Inhale when going down and exhale when getting up.

Steps

1. Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a heavy dumbbell or kettlebell in front of chest with both hands, elbows pointing down.

2. Keeping your core tight, slowly lower into a squat, pushing hips back and down as if sitting into a chair. Thighs should be parallel to the ground.

3. Press feet firmly into the ground to stand back up and return to start.

4. Repeat this 10 times.

Front Rack Squat

The front squat accesses multiple muscle groups and joints, including the front of your shoulders and core. To get the most out of this movement, take a deep inhale on the way down and exhale as you stand.

Steps

1. Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand just in front of shoulders, resting one end of the dumbbell on top of each shoulder.

2.Keeping spine tall, lower into a squat, pushing hips back and down until thighs are parallel to the ground.

3. Press feet firmly into the ground to stand back up and return to start.