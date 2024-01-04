Wellness trends around you in 2024

Home Lifestyle Health

The wellness landscape this year reflects a nuanced understanding of health that goes beyond physical fitness.

By Dr Niti krishna raizada
BENGALURU:  Wellness trends continue to evolve, reflecting a growing awareness of holistic health encompassing physical, mental, and emotional well-being. As we navigate an ever-changing landscape, several key trends emerge, shaping the way individuals approach their overall health.

1. Personalised Nutrition
Personalisation takes centre stage in nutrition as people seek diets tailored to their unique needs. Advancements in genetic testing and data analytics enable individuals to understand their specific nutritional requirements, optimising food choices for improved energy, digestion, and overall health. Customised meal plans and DNA-based nutrition advice become increasingly accessible.

2. Mental Health Tech
The integration of technology in mental healthcare has gained momentum. Apps and platforms offering virtual therapy, mindfulness exercises, and mood tracking become indispensable tools for managing stress and mental well-being. Artificial intelligence plays a role in creating personalised mental health solutions, providing real-time support and insights.

3. Sustainable Wellness Practices
Sustainability becomes a core component of wellness, extending beyond personal health to environmental and social impact. Eco-friendly products, ethical sourcing, and sustainable living practices gain prominence. People seek wellness choices that align with ecological responsibility, fostering a sense of interconnected well-being between individuals and the planet.

4. Integrative Health Approaches
The integration of conventional and alternative therapies has become a prevailing trend. Combining traditional medicine with holistic practices like acupuncture, herbal remedies, and mindfulness-based interventions, individuals adopt a comprehensive approach to health. This integrated model aims 
to address both the symptoms and underlying causes of health issues.

5. Digital Detox and Mindful Tech Use
As technology continues to play a significant role in daily life, there’s a growing awareness of the need for digital detox and mindful tech use. Practices such as setting intentional screen time limits, taking tech-free breaks, and fostering digital well-being become essential for maintaining a healthy balance between the digital world and real-life experiences.

6. Telehealth Evolution
Telehealth continues to evolve, offering more comprehensive and accessible healthcare services. Virtual consultations, remote monitoring, and digital health platforms provide convenient options for individuals to access medical expertise, promoting proactive health management.

7. Community Well-Being Initiatives
Well-being extends beyond individual practices to community-focused initiatives. Collective efforts to create supportive environments, such as community gardens, group fitness activities, and mental health awareness campaigns, contribute to a sense of belonging and shared responsibility for overall health.

8. Sleep Optimisation
Sleep quality gains recognition as a cornerstone of well-being. Beyond the traditional focus on sleep duration, there’s an increased emphasis on optimising sleep quality. This includes creating sleep-friendly environments, establishing bedtime routines, and utilising technology for personalised sleep tracking and improvement strategies.

(The writer is senior director, medical oncologist & hemato-oncologist, Fortis Group of Hospitals, Richmond Road) 

