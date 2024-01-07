Bold and gold

Swati Singh By

Express News Service

From classics like French manicures or nude polish, the landscape of nail art has evolved significantly. Nail artists are now crafting inventive designs, providing a twist to traditional favourites. There are those seeking chic and minimalist styles, with a touch of uniqueness, while there are also lovers of Goth accents. One captivating trend is Kintsugi nails. Inspired by the ancient Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold or silver leaf, Kintsugi tips are a symbolic celebration of embracing imperfections and turning them into something beautiful.

These nails come in various styles. One approach involves incorporating gold leaf to mimic cracks over a marble or tile design, while another focuses on repairing chipped nails with gold or silver accents. The shattered effect not only adds a touch of elegance but also serves as a meaningful reminder of resilience, particularly in the context of healing.

For those seeking inspiration for their next salon visit, here are some chic designs that showcase how minimalism can be far from boring:

Pastel and Gold Harmony: Explore softer-coloured manicures like beige or cream with pastel and gold tips that playfully resemble flowers.

Blue and White Elegance: Elevate your nail game with the elite combination of blue and white. Create your favourite tile, pottery, or marbleised look, and accentuate it with a dash of gold for a kintsugi masterpiece.

Jade, Gold and Edge: Embrace a touch of royalty with jade and gold, while an edgy black accent nail adds a bold twist, perfect for fall and winter.

Chic Pink with Gold Details: Add a touch of fun to neutral nail looks with chic pink tips adorned with gold detailing.

Subtle Green and Gold: Opt for a muted green base that allows the gold kintsugi design to subtly pop, ideal for various occasions, from work to formal events.

Make it Marble: Elevate a white manicure with a marble print, blending white and pink subtly for a dreamy effect that retains a neutral shade. Add some gold details to add the oomph of luxury.

Here’s How to do it

Nail Preparation: Start by shaping your nails using a file to achieve your desired shape. Buff each nail to create a smooth surface. Gently push down your cuticles, ensuring a neat appearance. Apply a base coat to provide a solid foundation.

Choose the Base Colour: Feel free to experiment with any colour as your base. Consider marbled or geode designs for added flair. Neutral tones like beige, brown, cream and white allow the metallic design to stand out. Alternatively, bold tones like matte greens or blue, classic red, or black can create a vibrant contrast.

Crafting Kintsugi Designs: Dip your fine-tipped brush into the metallic lacquer and begin painting small, irregular lines across each nail. Let lines intersect, and allowing them to naturally widen and thin, resembling the beauty of a lightning bolt. Or create intentional cracks or patterns resembling your favorite tile or marble design.

Seal the Artwork: Protect and enhance your masterpiece with a shiny or matte topcoat, depending on your desired finish.

