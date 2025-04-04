Obesity: Can natural GLP1 help treat it without side effects

India is facing a major health crisis, with rising obesity rates across all age groups, leading to increased early mortality from diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) reports that nearly 24% of women and 22.9% of men are now obese.
While the most common treatments involve pharmaceuticals and surgical methods, their growing side effects often lead to life-threatening consequences post treatment or surgery. The medications typically prescribed include synthetic GLP-1 agonists, which help lower blood sugar levels and promote weight loss.
GLP-1, or glucagon-like peptide-1, is a hormone produced in the intestines that plays a crucial role in regulating blood sugar, appetite, and digestion.
Synthetic GLP1 used in obesity treatment can have a range of side effects, which vary depending on the medication. Orlistat commonly causes gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea, flatulence, and bloating, with more serious risks including liver damage and kidney stones. Phentermine may lead to dry mouth, insomnia, increased heart rate, and elevated blood pressure, with the potential for heart palpitations and dependency. Liraglutide often causes nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, while serious side effects include pancreatitis, thyroid tumors, and kidney problems. The combination drug Naltrexone/Bupropion can cause nausea, headaches, and insomnia, and carries risks of seizures, increased blood pressure, and psychiatric effects like mood swings.
Similarly, Semaglutide, just like liraglutide, can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, with serious risks including pancreatitis, thyroid tumors, and diabetic retinopathy. Topiramate may result in tingling sensations, dry mouth, dizziness, and cognitive issues, with serious side effects including an increased risk of birth defects.
Metformin, primarily used for Type 2 diabetes, also can cause gastrointestinal upset and, in rare cases, lactic acidosis and vitamin B12 deficiency.
Bariatric surgery medications, such as proton pump inhibitors and pain relievers, can lead to constipation, digestive issues, and nutrient deficiencies.
In general, these medications may also present cardiovascular risks, mental health effects, and drug interactions. The long-term safety of newer drugs, such as GLP-1 agonists, is still being evaluated. It’s important for individuals to consult a healthcare provider to determine the most appropriate medication based on their health condition and the potential side effects.
In response to the increased side effects associated with traditional treatments, both public and private researchers are undertaking aggressive studies. One pioneering project, which focused on gut health, has recently published findings on a weight-loss solution based on natural GLP-1 activation.
This innovation, derived from natural GLP-1 activation, has shown significant results in clinical trials, including a 12.01% reduction in weight, a 9.64% decrease in waist circumference, and a 12.14% reduction in BMI over 90 days.
Developed through advanced gut microbiome research, the solution uses clinically tested probiotics and prebiotics to address obesity without the side effects of conventional weight-loss drugs. Unlike pharmaceutical GLP-1 agonists, this product naturally increases GLP-1 levels, reduces chronic gut inflammation, and helps control appetite and cravings.
Mumbai-based gut health research firm The Good Bug claims that as pioneers in gut health, it has identified imbalances in gut biome composition as the fundamental root cause behind obesity. After years of R&D, we developed a solution that could naturally increase GLP-1 and GIP to deliver weight loss outcomes, it said.
According to Dr. M.K.N. Manohar, Senior Consultant at Manipal Hospitals, and the principal investigator of the trial, the results were not only statistically significant but also clinically meaningful.
"It is comparable to the best drugs available today, but what stood out was the self-reported reduction in cravings and improved satiety. Over 90% of participants said their cravings had reduced, and 95% noted hunger suppression. These results are similar to those seen with synthetic GLP-1 drugs," he explains.
"Importantly, no significant adverse events were reported. The trials showed clear improvements in appetite, satiety, and energy levels," Dr Manohar said in a recent media statement.
As obesity continues to be a major health concern in India, with over 180 million people classified as overweight or obese in 2021, these new findings present a clinically proven and affordable solution to this growing epidemic, which is predicted to affect 400 million people by 2050.