Obesity: Can natural GLP1 help treat it without side effects

India is facing a major health crisis, with rising obesity rates across all age groups, leading to increased early mortality from diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) reports that nearly 24% of women and 22.9% of men are now obese.

While the most common treatments involve pharmaceuticals and surgical methods, their growing side effects often lead to life-threatening consequences post treatment or surgery. The medications typically prescribed include synthetic GLP-1 agonists, which help lower blood sugar levels and promote weight loss.

GLP-1, or glucagon-like peptide-1, is a hormone produced in the intestines that plays a crucial role in regulating blood sugar, appetite, and digestion.