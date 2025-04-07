World Health Day: India’s roadmap to inclusive healthcare

As we observe World Health Day, an annual reminder of the global commitment to promoting well-being and addressing emerging health threats, it also serves as a platform for critical reflection on the evolving landscape of public health. This day provides an opportunity to evaluate a wide range of health issues, from the eradication of infectious diseases to the growing challenges posed by non-communicable diseases (NCDs), mental health concerns, and disparities in healthcare access.

Today, health challenges differ across geographies, shaped by the uneven distribution of resources, climate vulnerabilities, and demographic transitions. While developed nations are contending with ageing-related conditions and lifestyle diseases, developing countries like India are confronting a double burden—the persistence of infectious diseases alongside a rapid increase in NCDs. At the same time, climate change and environmental degradation are compounding vulnerabilities, especially for the urban poor and rural workers.

Despite these challenges, India has made commendable progress in public health. The Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has dipped below the replacement level of 2.1, indicating a stabilizing population. The Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has declined significantly—from 254 in 2004–06 to 97 in 2018–20. Mortality among infants and children under five has also plummeted. These improvements are the result of flagship programs such as the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), which enhanced maternal and child health services.