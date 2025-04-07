World Health Day: Rethinking maternal and newborn health

As this day (April 7) marks World Health Day 2025, the focus on maternal and newborn health couldn’t be more crucial. This year’s campaign of "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures", serves as a wake-up call for policymakers, educators and healthcare professionals to intensify efforts in reducing preventable maternal and newborn deaths.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 300,000 women lose their lives due to pregnancy or childbirth complications each year, while over 2 million newborns die annually, and around 2 million more are stillborn. That’s a preventable death occurring every seven seconds - a statistic that reiterates the urgency to act. The problem is not only about mortality but also about mental health disorders. Postpartum depression, anxiety, and other perinatal mental health disorders affect millions of women.
What should we do?
To improve maternal and newborn child health outcomes over the long-term, we must act on two fronts. Firstly, preventive healthcare must be at the heart of our efforts. A crucial yet often overlooked aspect of maternal and newborn health is health awareness of the mother and the family.
Only those who are educated about health topics are better equipped to make decisions about prenatal care, nutrition, and early childhood development. We must develop a global population that is educated about health. Secondly, it is about ensuring that every socio-economic stratum of society has access to quality medical services and interventions. Government policies must ensure access to maternal health services, including prenatal screening, vaccinations and nutritional support.
When and where should health education occur?
It must begin early in life. Every child should be exposed to a health curriculum in their school. The structured health curricula should include the knowledge and skills required for leading a healthy physical, mental and social life. Teaching children the basics of health from a young age will foster lifelong habits of self-care and informed decision-making. Early exposure to concepts such as hygiene, reproductive health, vaccinations, healthy diet, physical activity and mental well-being can cultivate a generation that grows up more aware of the factors influencing health and how to make the right decisions.
In this context, introducing compulsory health education in primary, middle and secondary school levels becomes imperative. A child who learns about various health topics is not only more likely to grow into an adult with healthy lifestyle habits but also one who seeks timely medical care for themselves and others, when needed. It is a long-term investment in health, and one that promises sustainable results. Unfortunately, health education in schools is still not prioritised globally as well as in India. This must change.
Regarding bridging the gap in access to quality healthcare, mobile health clinics and telemedicine solutions can ensure that even the most marginalized women receive timely and adequate care. Women should have access to counseling, community support groups, and healthcare providers trained in identifying and addressing mental health concerns. Providing maternal care at the grassroots level can also play a transformative role.
This World Health Day should not be just another observance - it must be the starting point of a global movement that ensures no woman or child is left behind. Governments, healthcare professionals and educators must come together to build a future where every mother is educated about health and has access to the care she deserves.
Healthy beginnings are not just about birth; they lay the foundation for a hopeful and thriving future. It is time to act decisively and ensure that maternal and newborn health becomes a global priority - not just for today, but for generations to come.
(The author is Executive Chairman, Tarang Health Alliance, and National Representative of India, UNESCO Chair for Global Health & Education. The views are personal.)