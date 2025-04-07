World Health Day: Rethinking maternal and newborn health

As this day (April 7) marks World Health Day 2025, the focus on maternal and newborn health couldn’t be more crucial. This year’s campaign of "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures", serves as a wake-up call for policymakers, educators and healthcare professionals to intensify efforts in reducing preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 300,000 women lose their lives due to pregnancy or childbirth complications each year, while over 2 million newborns die annually, and around 2 million more are stillborn. That’s a preventable death occurring every seven seconds - a statistic that reiterates the urgency to act. The problem is not only about mortality but also about mental health disorders. Postpartum depression, anxiety, and other perinatal mental health disorders affect millions of women.

What should we do?

To improve maternal and newborn child health outcomes over the long-term, we must act on two fronts. Firstly, preventive healthcare must be at the heart of our efforts. A crucial yet often overlooked aspect of maternal and newborn health is health awareness of the mother and the family.