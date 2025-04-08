Were you diabetic during pregnancy ?Consider testing your child for autism

From the moment the heartbeats first echo in the womb, a bond is woven in silence—a thread of love that grows with every breath, unbroken from the first stirrings to a lifetime of shared steps. No number of words can fully describe the mother-child bond; it’s not just about love, but the deep connection between them, woven into every drop of blood.

This bond not only underscores the element of affection but also highlights the close connection between a mother's physical health and wellness and the overall development of her child. So, take care of yourself while he grows inside.

A new global study suggests that having diabetes during pregnancy is linked to an increased risk of brain and nervous system issues in children, such as autism. While it's not clear if diabetes directly causes these problems, children born to mothers with diabetes during pregnancy are more likely to be diagnosed with neurodevelopmental disorders. The study looked at data from over 56 million mother-child pairs across 202 earlier studies.