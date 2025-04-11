WHO launches first-ever guidelines on meningitis diagnosis to ensure early treatment, long-term care

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization (WHO) has come out with its first-ever global guidelines for meningitis diagnosis, treatment and care, aiming to speed up detection, ensure timely treatment, and improve long-term care for those affected.

By bringing together the latest evidence-based recommendations, the guidelines provide a critical tool for reducing deaths and disability caused by the disease.

Despite effective treatments and vaccines against some forms of meningitis, the disease remains a significant global health threat.

Meningitis is an infection and swelling, called inflammation, of the fluid and membranes around the brain and spinal cord. These membranes are called meninges. Bacterial meningitis is the most dangerous form and can become fatal within 24 hours.

Many pathogens can cause meningitis with an estimated 2.5 million cases reported globally in 2019. This includes 1.6 million cases of bacterial meningitis which resulted in approximately 2,40,000 deaths.

Around 20% of people who contract bacterial meningitis develop long-term complications, including disabilities that impact quality of life. The disease also carries heavy financial and social costs for individuals, families, and communities.

“Bacterial meningitis kills one in six of the people it strikes, and leaves many others with lasting health challenges," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "Implementing these new guidelines will help save lives, improve long-term care for those affected by meningitis, and strengthen health systems."