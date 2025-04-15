How technology is making the much needed retinopathy screening more accessible in India: Explained

He further emphasised the growing need for intervention in rural regions; “The rising incidence of diabetes in rural areas necessitates increased awareness and robust screening efforts.”

While several AI-based retinal screening systems have been developed and piloted in collaboration with Indian hospitals, the country still faces a critical need for scalable solutions that can support early detection—especially in underserved regions.

“Given the substantial burden of diabetic retinopathy in India, it is crucial to implement comprehensive screening programs, raise public awareness, and ensure timely treatment to prevent vision loss among people with diabetes,” said another diabetologist contacted by The New Indian Express on Tuesday.

One such effort is Google Health’s Automated Retinal Disease Assessment (ARDA), an AI-driven screening solution currently being tested in partnership with select Indian hospitals. Another initiative targeting this unmet need is a strategic partnership between Remidio Innovative Solutions, an AI-powered ophthalmic diagnostics firm, and RetinaRisk, a health tech company based in Iceland. Together, they aim to enhance risk-based diabetic retinopathy screening in India and Iceland.

From a public health perspective, this collaboration supports more cost-effective screening programs by tailoring screening intervals. Low-risk individuals can undergo less frequent monitoring, while high-risk patients receive timely follow-ups, say the companies.