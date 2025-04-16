WHO countries strike landmark agreement on tackling future pandemics

Years of negotiations culminated early Wednesday with countries agreeing the text of a landmark accord on how to tackle future pandemics, aimed at avoiding the mistakes made during the Covid-19 crisis.

After more than three years of talks and one last marathon session, weary delegates at the World Health Organization's headquarters finally sealed the deal at around 2:00 am (0000 GMT) Wednesday.

"Tonight marks a significant milestone in our shared journey towards a safer world," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Five years after the emergence of Covid-19, which killed millions of people, devastated economies and upturned health systems, a sense of urgency hung over the talks, with new threats lurking -- including H5N1 bird flu, measles, mpox and Ebola.

The final stretch of the talks also took place under the shadow of cuts to US foreign aid spending and threatened tariffs on pharmaceuticals.

- 'It's adopted' -

Right until the last minute, disagreement lingered over a few thorny issues.

Negotiators stumbled over the agreement's Article 11, which deals with transferring technology for pandemic health products towards developing nations.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, poorer states accused rich nations of hoarding vaccines and tests.

Countries with large pharmaceutical industries have strenuously opposed the idea of mandatory tech transfers, insisting they must be voluntary.

But it appeared the obstacle could be overcome by adding that any transfer needed to be "mutually agreed".

The core of the agreement is a proposed Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System (PABS), aimed at allowing the swift sharing of pathogen data with pharmaceutical companies, enabling them to quickly start working on pandemic-fighting products.

In the end, the 32-page agreement was entirely highlighted in green, indicating all of it had been fully approved by WHO member states.

"It's adopted," negotiations co-chair Anne-Claire Amprou announced, to thunderous applause.

"In drafting this historic agreement, the countries of the world have demonstrated their shared commitment to preventing and protecting everyone, everywhere, from future pandemic threats."

The finalised text will now be presented for sign-off at the WHO's annual assembly next month.

- 'Excellent news' -

Congratulations quickly poured in.

"Excellent news from Geneva," European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said on X.

"We have learnt the lessons of COVID. To beat a pandemic, you need tests, treatments and vaccines. And you equally need solidarity and global cooperation."