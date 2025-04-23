Healthy Eating: Why you shouldn't overlook the humble lentils and peas

While beans often steal the show, their legume cousins—lentils and peas—are just as mighty when it comes to nutrition. According to a new US government healthy eating advisory report, these small but powerful foods deserve a bigger place on the plate.
Lentils and peas are rich in protein, fiber, and antioxidants, making them excellent for heart health, blood sugar balance, and even kidney protection. Just half a cup of cooked lentils offers around 12 grams of protein—a strong case for using them in place of meat. And unlike beans, they cook quickly and don’t require soaking, says a Tuesday feature in the Natural Geographic, which reviewed the US advisory report.
In many global cuisines—from Indian to Middle Eastern—legumes used to be regular kitchen staples. But it is often overlooked of late, especially in the American plate, and people eat them far less than recommended, favoring meat and poultry instead. But nutrition scientists hope to change that. They’re pushing for lentils and peas to be reclassified in national dietary guidelines—from vegetables to top-tier protein sources.
"Peas and lentils are low glycemic foods, so they don’t tend to spike blood sugar,” notes Andres Ardisson Korat, a nutrition research scientist focuses on food, nutrition and geriatric syndromes, at Tufts University, as quoted by the Natural Geographic report.
Additionally, a recent study on high-weight individuals at risk for diabetes published by Elsevier - Nutrition Research showed that they reduced their insulin resistance after eating three cups of cooked lentils weekly for two months.
Cooking peas and lentils is easy and delicious
Lentils come in a rainbow of colors and can be turned into soups, stews, salads, fritters, or grain bowl toppings. Peas, from the common garden kind to split peas and sugar snaps, are equally versatile—boiled, sautéed, blended into soups, or even served fresh as a garnish.
Experts agree: it’s time to give lentils and peas a rebrand. They’re affordable, nourishing, and surprisingly flavorful when cooked with care. Whether you’re embracing plant-based eating or just looking to spice up your meals, these tiny legumes pack a big punch.
“People should be eating more plant-based proteins than they do,” says Korat, whose research found consuming increased amounts of protein in midlife, especially from plants, leads to better physical and mental functioning in later years.
"Because of their high protein levels, peas and lentils are an excellent option," says Korat.
As food inflation makes headlines around the world, experts point out that humble legumes make more sense than ever in this era of rising meat and egg prices—they're incredibly affordable.