Oral ulcers: causes and treatment

KOCHI: Oral ulcers are small, painful, round to oval sores inside the mouth. They may be white, yellow or grey in the centre and have a red border. They are commonly located on the insides of the cheek (buccal mucosa), tongue, lips, gums (gingival) or roof of the mouth (hard and soft palate). They are generally benign and harmless, lasting for about one to two weeks and heal by themselves.

Oral ulcers occur as a result of damage to the oral epithelium and its underlying layer (lamina propria). The damage could be due to trauma, irritation, chemo radiation, infections, certain drugs, inflammatory systemic disorders and many other causes.

Mouth ulcer care at home

Allow ice chips to melt over the ulcers

Rinse your mouth with salt water or antiseptic mouthwash

Use tonsil ulcer gels containing antiseptic and anti-inflammatory agents

To do

Maintain oral hygiene – use soft toothbrush, floss regularly

Drink cool drinks through a straw

Eat soft, healthy and balanced food

Get regular dental checkups. Seek immediate care in case of sharp edges of orthodontic appliances (braces) or ill fitting dentures

Minimise stress, get adequate sleep

Regular checkups and appropriate treatment of underlying comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and liver and renal conditions, etc

Dont's