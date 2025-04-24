Health

Oral ulcers: causes and treatment

Oral ulcers occur as a result of damage to the oral epithelium and its underlying layer (lamina propria).
Dr Dhanashree A Iyenga
Updated on
2 min read

KOCHI: Oral ulcers are small, painful, round to oval sores inside the mouth. They may be white, yellow or grey in the centre and have a red border. They are commonly located on the insides of the cheek (buccal mucosa), tongue, lips, gums (gingival) or roof of the mouth (hard and soft palate). They are generally benign and harmless, lasting for about one to two weeks and heal by themselves.

Oral ulcers occur as a result of damage to the oral epithelium and its underlying layer (lamina propria). The damage could be due to trauma, irritation, chemo radiation, infections, certain drugs, inflammatory systemic disorders and many other causes.

Mouth ulcer care at home

  • Allow ice chips to melt over the ulcers

  • Rinse your mouth with salt water or antiseptic mouthwash

  • Use tonsil ulcer gels containing antiseptic and anti-inflammatory agents

To do

  • Maintain oral hygiene – use soft toothbrush, floss regularly

  • Drink cool drinks through a straw

  • Eat soft, healthy and balanced food

  • Get regular dental checkups. Seek immediate care in case of sharp edges of orthodontic appliances (braces) or ill fitting dentures

  • Minimise stress, get adequate sleep

  • Regular checkups and appropriate treatment of underlying comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and liver and renal conditions, etc

Dont's

  • Avoid very salty/spicy/crunchy/acidic foods

  • Avoid excess intake of very hot or acidic drinks/tea/coffee/alcohol.

Avoidable causes

  • Biting the insides of the cheeks

  • Sharp teeth, braces, rough fillings

  • Food allergies/intolerance

  • Cuts or burns while eating/drinking

Other causes

  • Genetics/familial predisposition

  • Nutrient deficiencies

  • Medications – NSAIDs, beta-blockers

  • Hormonal changes

  • Stopping smoking – tendency to develop mouth ulcers in the initial few days after quitting smoking

Cause for multiple ulcers

  • Hand, foot and mouth disease

  • Oral lichen planus

  • Crohn’s disease/Celiac disease

  • Immunodeficiency – HIV, lupus, etc

Consult a doctor if

  • Lasts for more than three weeks

  • Bleeding / unusually red in colour

  • Ulcers anywhere else on your body

  • Associated with red, swollen joints

  • Keeps recurring

  • Associated with fever, tiredness, weight loss

  • Heavy alcohol/tobacco use

Mind and body

Got health concerns you want to share with a doctor? Are you looking for credible answers regarding symptoms, medicines or lifestyle disorders? Write to us on cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com, and we will get healthcare professionals to answer them.

The writer is junior consultant ENT, SUT Hospital, Pattom

