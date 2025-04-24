Oral ulcers: causes and treatment

KOCHI: Oral ulcers are small, painful, round to oval sores inside the mouth. They may be white, yellow or grey in the centre and have a red border. They are commonly located on the insides of the cheek (buccal mucosa), tongue, lips, gums (gingival) or roof of the mouth (hard and soft palate). They are generally benign and harmless, lasting for about one to two weeks and heal by themselves.
Oral ulcers occur as a result of damage to the oral epithelium and its underlying layer (lamina propria). The damage could be due to trauma, irritation, chemo radiation, infections, certain drugs, inflammatory systemic disorders and many other causes.
Mouth ulcer care at home
Allow ice chips to melt over the ulcers
Rinse your mouth with salt water or antiseptic mouthwash
Use tonsil ulcer gels containing antiseptic and anti-inflammatory agents
To do
Maintain oral hygiene – use soft toothbrush, floss regularly
Drink cool drinks through a straw
Eat soft, healthy and balanced food
Get regular dental checkups. Seek immediate care in case of sharp edges of orthodontic appliances (braces) or ill fitting dentures
Minimise stress, get adequate sleep
Regular checkups and appropriate treatment of underlying comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and liver and renal conditions, etc
Dont's
Avoid very salty/spicy/crunchy/acidic foods
Avoid excess intake of very hot or acidic drinks/tea/coffee/alcohol.
Avoidable causes
Biting the insides of the cheeks
Sharp teeth, braces, rough fillings
Food allergies/intolerance
Cuts or burns while eating/drinking
Other causes
Genetics/familial predisposition
Nutrient deficiencies
Medications – NSAIDs, beta-blockers
Hormonal changes
Stopping smoking – tendency to develop mouth ulcers in the initial few days after quitting smoking
Cause for multiple ulcers
Hand, foot and mouth disease
Oral lichen planus
Crohn’s disease/Celiac disease
Immunodeficiency – HIV, lupus, etc
Consult a doctor if
Lasts for more than three weeks
Bleeding / unusually red in colour
Ulcers anywhere else on your body
Associated with red, swollen joints
Keeps recurring
Associated with fever, tiredness, weight loss
Heavy alcohol/tobacco use
Mind and body
Got health concerns you want to share with a doctor? Are you looking for credible answers regarding symptoms, medicines or lifestyle disorders? Write to us on cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com, and we will get healthcare professionals to answer them.
The writer is junior consultant ENT, SUT Hospital, Pattom